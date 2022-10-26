First responders praised for service Oct. 28 and every day

A few years ago, Lt. Matt Wojslawowicz, Team 5 commander for the city of Charleston Police Department, was working security in an off-duty capacity during a Charleston RiverDogs baseball game. Wojslawowicz was approached by an individual, clearly in distress.

Wojslawowicz, along with another officer, determined that the individual was choking on something and began administering the heimlich maneuver.

“After several attempts, we were able to successfully dislodge the food item that had been stuck in his throat,” Wojslawowicz recalled. “By that time, the individual had gone limp and was already starting to turn blue. Once the item was dislodged and breathing was restored, the individual recovered quickly and was transported to an area hospital where he was checked out and cleared.”

Wojslawowicz continued, “I had the pleasure of meeting the individual and his family the next day and he was so thankful that we saved his life. The look of thanks and appreciation for simply doing our job is something that I will never forget long after my career is over.”

For his heroic efforts, Wojslawowicz received a Lifesaving Award in 2018 from the Charleston Police Department.

Now, imagine the same scenario without a first responder on the scene. The outcome may have been grim. First responders are specially trained to react to emergencies, accidents, natural disasters, and acts of terrorism, and they serve on the front line in communities every day. Police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians are all considered to be first responders.

In 2019, the United States Senate passed a resolution designating Oct. 28 as National First Responders Day to honor the men and women putting their lives on the line. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tom Cotton, along with Representatives Mark Meadows, Michael Capuano and Elijah Cummings introduced the resolution to establish National First Responders Day. It’s a day to recognize the unsung heroes who take immediate action when disaster strikes.

Here in Charleston, Mayor John Tecklenburg, Chief Luther Reynolds and Chief Dan Curia are planning a news conference to recognize and honor local first responders, which will be held on Oct. 28. Check the city’s facebook page for times and details.

For some well-deserved fun, the Coastal Carolina Fair, located at the Ladson Exchange Park, will offer free admission on Oct. 28 to all military and first responders and a guest: Active duty, retired, veterans, reservists, law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs with identification are welcome to attend at no cost.

The job is a dangerous one, with a high stress level, long hours, and risk of burnout. During the past year, first responders were faced with new hurdles. “The most challenging part of my job is motivating officers through some of the anti-police rhetoric of the past couple of years,” Wojslawowicz commented. “Thankfully, the Charleston community has always been and remains steadfast supporters of law enforcement, especially compared with other regions of the country.”

When asked about programs offered by the city, Lt. Corey Taylor said that a peer support program is in place. Officers are specifically trained to mentor other officers who may be struggling, provide resources, and give confidential support. Officers are encouraged to take time off when needed.

“A global application that can be accessed by a smartphone is in the works, with a planned Jan. 1, 2023, roll out,” Taylor continued. “The app will connect officers to peer support, a chaplain, hotlines, and resources, all in one platform.”

Remember to show your appreciation to a first responder on Oct. 28 and recognize the professionals in the community who ensure the safety of its citizens.