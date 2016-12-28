First subdivision plan approved for Cainhoy Plantation development

The first subdivision concept plan for the 9,000 acre Cainhoy Plantation residential development has been approved by the City of Charleston Planning Commission – paving the way for construction on the community’s first new homes to begin in 2017.

Referred to as “Cainhoy South Residential,” the proposal includes 235 single family homes on a 228 acre parcel of land located between Clements Ferry Road and the Wando River on the Cainhoy Peninsula. Members of the Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of the plan at their December 21 meeting, with the condition that street names comply with Berkeley County 911 standards. The overall project, approved for some 18,000 homes, is expected to be developed in phases over the next several years.

“This is kind of an exciting moment for us,” noted City of Charleston Senior Planner Stephen Julka, as he introduced the agenda item to commission members. “It’s the first proposed residential development as part of the larger Cainhoy Plantation PUD...centered primarily around Clements Ferry Road.”

“The neighborhood recently approved...is the first of what will be an integrated, thoughtfully designed and trail-connected series of neighborhoods built within Cainhoy Peninsula over the next decade,” said Matt Sloan, president of the DI Development Company, the entity that is managing the development of the Cainhoy Plantation. “It is the first step in forming the basis of what will be a prized place for future residents to call home.”

The new community sits adjacent to the existing Philip Simmons Elementary School and Philip Simmons Middle School, both of which opened in the fall of 2016. Philip Simmons High School, slated to open in August 2017, borders the new subdivision and Nelliefield Plantation. Plans call for potential pedestrian connections from the Cainhoy South community to Nelliefield.

“Besides the two school developments, there’s not much out here quite yet,” added Julka.

The subdivision plan includes several lakes, as well as 11 acres for neighborhood parks and 6.3 acres for greenways. Another 63.7 acres have been designated as wetlands.

“They are doing a good job of working around those large chunks of wetlands,” continued Julka. “So of course any filling of wetlands that they propose to do will have to be permitted through the proper authorities. In this case, that would be the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.” “There are a couple of areas on the property that don’t have wetland impacts and those are going through design,” added Sloan. “The vast majority of the property is subject to a much larger permitting process. The regulatory agencies have asked that we undertake that process in a comprehensive manner and address the entire 9,000 acres. We are in agreement with that request and field work is underway.”

The subdivision plan passed without anyone speaking in favor of or in opposition to the project during the public comment portion of the meeting. However, one attendee, Phil Lipton, who came to express his thoughts on another proposal before the commission, did ask if anyone who lives in the area surrounding Cainhoy South was present at the meeting. When no one raised a hand, he shared his concerns over the approval and notification process.

“I find it amazing how fast you guys breeze through these things,” he told commission members. “And how little notice there (is) to people who actually live there, the fact that this is on a Wednesday in the busiest time of the year.”

In response, Commission Vice Chairman Sunday Lempesis, who has been on the board for over 35 years, told Lipton that the meetings have been held the third Wednesday of every month for as long as she has served as a commission member. Additionally, Julka explained that notification requirements are dictated by state law and call for physical signs to be posted in a public right of way adjacent to the subject property a minimum of six days in advance. Printed notices in the newspaper are also required, he said.

“A lot of these (projects) have already had PUD approvals,” added Lempesis. “I can assure you that we do not fly by items. We spend hours and hours and hours in our meetings on this.”

“On the whole Cainhoy area, there (were) many, many meetings some time ago...some were out in the Cainhoy area, that talked about the future of development of this property,” stated Commissioner Charles Karesh. “This is the first subdivision request, but this has been talked about for many years...People do have a right to develop and this has been on the books for some time.”

According to Sloan, home sales in Cainhoy South are expected to begin in the first half of 2018.