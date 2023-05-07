Fishing for Ono or wahoo?

Hawaii is a wonderful place. Verdant forest. Deep blue water. SPAM you can’t forget the SPAM. However, the Hawaiian language is confusing. Especially for Brody, the amazing fish-finding and stock-trading dog.

Here on the mainland, when someone says, “oh no,” it means that something has gone wrong. In Hawaii when someone says “Ono” they are naming one of my favorite fish to eat. Ono (in English) is a wahoo.

This always throws Brody off. He reacts by being happy and sad at the same time. “Oh no! Wahoo!” Confusing.

The other day, Elliott, Brody, and I were fishing offshore. We were trolling a combination of teasers and large chugging lures for blue marlin. The bite was slow. Actually, the bite was non-existent. Not one strike.

Thankfully, after hours of trolling, a wahoo struck the long outrigger lure and made a scorching first run. Elliott yelled, “Wahoo.”

This woke Brody up from his nap. He ran to the stern of the boat to watch the fight. When the fish surfaced near the boat, I yelled. “Ono.”

Brody took this to mean the fish got away and laid back down. Elliott and I laughed at his confusion. I think we hurt Brody’s feelings.

Back at the dock, I was carefully preparing the ono/wahoo to be a sushi feast. Brody was close at hand demanding pieces of the fish. He likes sashimi more than beef jerky. So, I put a few slices of fish in his bowl and he hungrily inhaled it.

Then he looked at me and I thought I heard him say, “Ono it is all gone.”

I put more fish in his bowl and I am convinced I heard him say, “Wahoo.”

Did he just make fun of me?