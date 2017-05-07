Five and Ten Years Ago in the Daniel Island News

Five Years Ago



In other news, an update was given on the building at 899 Island Park Drive that burned in a fire in March of 2011. The community pulled together for owners Grove Property Fund LLC and its displaced tenants, helping many of them quickly secure temporary office space while the structure was rebuilt.

In 2012, for the second year in a row, Sea Ray Scout of Charleston hosted a free boat-only concert event on the Wando River near the Daniel Island dock adjacent to Children's Park and the I-526/ Wando bridge. Dubbed "Aquapalooza," the event is no longer being held. In the July 5, 2012 issue of The Daniel Island News, the feature story was all about the 5th Anniversary of the Daniel Island-based Lowcountry Explorers group. Since the group was launched in 2007, under the capable leadership of island residents John and Pat Dietz, participants have engaged in numerous tours and excursions of local and regional interest. With each trip, the group's mission has been to give members a better understanding and appreciation for the unique beauty, culture and history of the area. To find out about current events contact Carol Wood at cmwood1234@gmail.com

Ten Years Ago

In the July 5, 2007 issue of The Daniel Island News, Matt Sloan, president of the Daniel Island Company, announced that Daniel Island was a 2007 recipient of the Urban Land Institute’s Award for Excellence. This honor, he said, is widely considered the real estate and land planning industry’s most prestigious international award and is significant to all who have had a stake in this island community.

In business news, Bill W. Payne, CPA, and Kent Austin were promoted to vice president at Daniel Island Mortgage.

