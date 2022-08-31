Flocking fun time

Things got off to a soggy start, but it didn’t dampen the spirit of 11 young Daniel Island philanthropists.

Ranging from ages 1 to 7, the team known as the Ralston Grove Kids, decorated yards across the island with pink flamingos to raise money for the Daniel Island Kids Young Philanthropist Contest. The contest was sponsored by the Daniel Island Property Owners’

Association, to introduce young residents to philanthropy and raise money for three local charities – The Callen-Lacey Center for Children, Berkeley County Animal Center, and Families Helping Families.

When Allison Pack found out about the contest she was eager to get the young children in the neighborhood involved. Six families in the Ralston Grove area joined together to create an activity their young children could all be a part of. Stephanie Dalton came up with the idea of decorating Daniel Island yards with pink flamingos – something all the youngsters could easily do.

The Ralston Grove Kids and their parents loaded up their golf carts with flamingos and for four consecutive nights they banded together to engage in some educational enjoyment. “We wanted the process to be fun and engaging for them and the community. It has been so fun to see their excitement to do something for a great cause,” Pack said.

The contest was the perfect teachable moment for the young philanthropists. “Each thoroughly enjoyed the process and understood we were raising money to donate to a children’s organization to help other kids. The kids making that connection alone was our number one priority… It has been a great learning experience for these kids to do something together as a team in such a great community like we have here on DI.”

The young crew – Ames (4) and Kehne Pack (3), Penley (5) and Violet Dalton (1), Brynne Kurland (5), Helms (5) and Sumner Scheel (2); Lincoln (7), London (5), and Own Orr (4); and Lia Dennis (4) – made one of their first stops at Annamaria Havens’ home. The Daniel Island resident thought the event was a great way for children to learn about charity.

“I just thought it was a lovely idea,” Havens said. “I didn’t know what to expect. I just thought it was going to be one golf cart with a few kids, but to see all those families doing this all together and the ages of the children being so young I think was very impressive.”

When Daniel Island resident Liz Williams woke up to overcast raining weather her day was instantly brightened by the flock of pink flamingos in her yard. “When I went outside my front door to walk my dog, I immediately burst out laughing. My mood was uplifted, and I was yet again reminded how lucky I am to live in my neighborhood. And later when the kids came to collect their flock of flamingos, the joy, pride and giggles completely erased the dreary day. It made my day! What a great teachable moment for the kids.”

When asked about their experience flocking the neighborhood, they all talked about how much fun it was to help. Five-year-old Penley Dalton summed up the project perfectly: “All these flamingos are helping kids.”

The Ralston Grove Kids raised $2,000 for their efforts. It was such a success that Pack hopes it will become an annual event.