Flocking for FUNds

Forty young Daniel Island children from ages two to seven will gather once again to turn Daniel Island pink for charity. Every night, from June 18 through June 22 the tiny philanthropists will be flocking Daniel Island yards with pink flamingos.

This will be the second year the kids have banded together for a good cause. Last year the Daniel Island Kids entered the Daniel Island Property Association’s young philanthropist contest. DI mom, Allison Pack, knew this was the perfect opportunity for a teachable moment.

The Daniel Island Kids won first place by raising over $2,000 for charity. The kids were so inspired by the experience the families decided to create a kid philanthropy initiative.

“We started doing this so our kids know the meaning of giving back, to see the enthusiasm through our kids eyes, and them asking WHEN we are doing it again, made it something we quickly knew would be annual,” Pack said.

This year the group expanded and are raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in memory of Charlie Peary who passed away at nine years old.

“The Pearys moved here just over a year ago and their family quickly became part of the DI kids’ crew. After seeing the kids’ reaction last year to doing this, we knew we would do it again. And what better cause than in honor of Charlie and to make a wish come true for another child in his memory. We want to teach our kids to give back and impact other people’s lives,” Pack said.

Because of complications at birth Charlie spent much of his life in the hospital struggling with endless illnesses and surgeries. Throughout his short life, Charlie brought joy and love to his parents, Hart and Scott, and his two siblings, Gigi and William. The Peary’s family motto is to live life to the absolute fullest and be very thankful for the things many take for granted.

“He had a smile and laugh that would light up the room and a heart of pure gold. Unfortunately, Charlie faced a life of many challenges that many never have to face or should. He was labeled by his teams of doctors as the most medically and physically complex that one can be. He traveled by wheelchair, was legally blind, had hundreds of seizures a day, was nonverbal and ate through a tube to his stomach – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Hart Peary explained.

Make-A-Wish will always be near and dear to the family. The organization granted Charlie’s wish to have a huge party to celebrate friendship, they called the event Charlie-Palooza.

“For one afternoon Charlie got to live life to the fullest as a nine-year-old boy and not a medical diagnosis. Make-A-Wish made it possible for our son to celebrate life and to feel the love from his people. We are forever grateful to this foundation for giving our son some fun and

our family wonderful memories. Sadly, just two weeks after Charlie-Palooza our Charlie passed away. How lucky were we to have Make-A-Wish in our lives. They gave us so many wonderful memories,” Peary said.

This year’s Daniel Island Kids Young Philanthropist Contest runs now through Aug. 25. For more information on the contest, see the sidebar or visit dicommunity.org.

If you’re interested in getting your garden flocked with flamingos to help the kids meet their goal of raising $7,500 text Allison Pack at 678-438-6588. You can also Venmo a donation to @Allison-Pack-1.