Flower Power Pedal benefits The Undergarment Society

What started out as simply a fun gathering for a group of Daniel Island women in December 2022 has grown into a fun community bike ride for a growing group of moms with a cause.

In December 2022, island residents Lauren Barber, Nicole Melton and Lauren Taylor were looking to put a fun spin on a traditional holiday festivity. The group, big fans of theme parties, decided to host a Ms. Claus Crawl for an intimate group of their Daniel Island girlfriends.

Barber said that after the holiday bike crawl, the group decided to do it again but with a cause behind it.

The result? The spring Flower Power Pedal bike crawl to benefit The Undergarment Society.

“As soon as the date was selected for the spring Flower Power Pedal, we knew we had an opportunity to help Charleston natives through the large group of moms coming together,” Barber said. “The hosts of the FPP really wanted to find an organization that focused on supporting women much like we support each other as good friends and neighbors in DI.”

They selected The Undergarment Society, a feeder organization that provides new undergarments to women in need.

“We are women first - and we loved the idea of helping women feel comfortable during a difficult time,” Barber said. “Several of the non-profits we had in mind were all being supported by The Undergarment Society - it felt like a win-win.”

Barber explained that once they selected The Undergarment Society as their beneficiary, they set to work, expanding the planning team and seeking bra donations.

Flower Power Pedal hosts and planning team included: Joanna Loiselle, Julie Trost, Lauren Barber, Nicole Melton, Sarah MacCormack, Katie Carlson, Ashlee Landreth and Kirby Wallace.

The planning team invited friends and asked those friends to invite friends. The team planned the bike stops, interactive games, food and drinks.

Sixty-plus women glammed up in 1970s attire peddling across the island on bikes decked out with floral designs, raising awareness and bra donations for The Undergarment Society. The growing group of Daniel Island moms participated in the event and collected and donated over 80 bras to The Undergarment Society.

“It was a wonderful way to bring a community of women together in support of an amazing cause,” Barber said. “We are already planning our next event - a Witches Bike Crawl in October.”