Flying J truck stop will not be built at Clements Ferry and Beresford Run

The proposed Flying J truck stop at the corner of Clements Ferry Road and Beresford Run is officially off the table.

On October 1, Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley posted a message on his “Elect Josh Whitley” Facebook page announcing the end of the project.

“I know many residents on CFR have been interested / concerned and especially in BCL (Beresford Creek Landing), but after many months and many meetings, Flying J will not be coming to CFR at Beresford Run,” read the post.

Whitley did not wish to provide any additional comments to the social media statement.

The Flying J news comes as a relief to some residents along the Clements Ferry corridor.

“I’m certainly glad that the City and the County recognized the major safety issues that were brought up by this,” said resident BJ Bryan.

Bryan and a group of Beresford Creek Landing citizens showed concern over the Flying J when it was first announced. Over 80 residents of the neighborhood presented Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler with a letter of discontent in late April. At the time, locals feared a diesel truck stop could bring increased truck traffic and possible environmental damage.

The City of Charleston staff member most familiar with the project was unable to provide a comment prior to press time. Berkeley County Assistant Public Information Officer Carli Drayton said that the County is “not currently reviewing plans for a Flying J Clements Ferry Road location.”

The Daniel Island News did attempt to contact Flying J for a comment, but did not hear back by the time this issue went to print.