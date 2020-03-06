Following the new normal to college

It’s anticlimactic for the graduates of 2020 to get to the finish line and be unable to celebrate this achievement in person, with friends, relatives and neighbors. Though we cannot do handshakes, hugs and pats on the back, we see signs on Daniel Island, planted on yards, celebrating Daniel Island graduates.

It’s amazing to see the number of high schools that Daniel Island students attend: Bishop England, Phillip Simmons, Wando, Palmetto Christian, Ashley Hall, Porter Gaud, Oceanside, Academic Magnet, School of the Arts, dual-enrollment classes at Trident, and more. Though we cannot celebrate physically, every elementary, middle, high school or college student, we can feel sure that Daniel Island residents are proud of them.

Celebrations are getting creative. A student headed for the University of Michigan held a party on Barfield Street with friends hanging outside on the street, music playing and school banner waving. Virtual parties on Zoom and other platforms make it easier to remain connected. We’re apart but connected.

“It’s been a very emotional decision for our son,” said a local father.

“Well,” corrected the mother, “as emotional as a 17-year-old boy can be.”

None of us can know what high school seniors are going through. The pandemic is the new normal.

Another Daniel Island resident, Artie Pingolt, said to celebrate his son Ben’s graduation they had originally planned a trip to Sedona, Arizona, to climb the red rocks and then visit the Grand Canyon. Instead, they purchased a ping-pong table for the garage.

The prospect of starting college in the fall and potentially finishing the year learning remotely at home is on the mind of many parents. It also begs the question of return on investment.

The social activities that enable bonding between students and instructors are curtailed for good reason. Colleges are taking measures to make sure students keep safe when they return in the fall, using face coverings, temperature scans, testing strategies and contact tracing. Meanwhile, orientation for new students and families is taking place online. The University of South Carolina plans to open this fall, at least until Thanksgiving. One thing is clear: Colleges are committed to deliver an excellent education even remotely, and are ready for the new normal.

Daniel Island resident Dr. Alicia Caudill, executive vice president for student affairs at the College of Charleston, said, “As a Daniel Island resident, I am extremely pleased to welcome our Daniel Island students into the College of Charleston family. All of your hard work and dedication has prepared you for this exciting period of your life. I look forward to working with you as you embark on your college career.”

Watching the rapid response of schools and colleges to this pandemic has been inspirational. Daniel Island graduates are living through a historic moment that calls on everyone to remain flexible, build up resilience, and maintain a culture of connectedness.

C. Claire Law, M.S. IECA, a nationally certified educational planner, has been serving the DI community since 2004. For more information, go to aicep.org.