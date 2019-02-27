Former BCSD chief financial officer sentenced to 63 months in prison on federal charges

Former Berkeley County School District Chief Financial Officer Brantley Thomas will spend at least the next five years behind bars for a far-reaching embezzlement scheme that cost the district more than $1.2 million, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, Feb. 20, a judge in U.S. District Court in Charleston sentenced Thomas to 63 months in prison on federal charges, which encompass one count of fraud and embezzlement, nine counts of money laundering, and 10 counts of honest service wire fraud.

“(Mr. Thomas) repeatedly and systematically abused his position of trust and stole from his employer Berkeley County School District (BCSD) over the course of at least sixteen years,” stated Special Attorney Daniel Ryan of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in a government memorandum issued to the court five days before the sentencing hearing.

Ryan called Thomas’ actions “thievery” and stated he deprived the district’s students and teachers “out of a significant amount of already limited resources” and then “laundered those funds through his own bank accounts.”

Thomas’ illegal transactions took place between 2010 and 2016. According to the indictments, the former CFO used a number of methods to carry out his scheme, including overpaying district vendors and then depositing the reimbursement money into his personal account for expenses such as paying off car loans, membership at a private club and foreign travel.

The 63 month sentence reflects the high end of the sentencing guidelines, based on Thomas’ total number of offenses. Ryan called the nature and circumstances of Thomas’ crimes “terrible” and stated his conduct has impacted thousands of lives.

“A significant term of imprisonment is necessary on this case to punish the Defendant for his serious and repeated crimes, to protect the public, and to deter him and others from committing similar crimes,” continued the memorandum.

In considering the sentencing, Judge David C. Norton read letters in support of Thomas from several of his family members, and also nearly two dozen “heartfelt letters submitted by members of the BCSD family,” according to Ryan’s memorandum.

As per Judge Norton’s order, Thomas will reportedly pay restitution to the school district – and will serve an additional three years on court supervision following his release.

“I believe the Board and District are pleased with the federal sentence as it represents the highest amount given under the federal guidelines and assures restitution be timely received by the District,” stated Josh Whitley, who serves as legal counsel for BCSD. “The District looks forward to the state plea and further sentence in the coming weeks so we can move forward and put this terrible situation behind us.”

Berkeley County School Board Member Mac McQuillin of Daniel Island called the sentencing “a sad day for everyone involved,” and agreed with Whitley’s sentiments.

“As a board member, my goal is to see that all misappropriated funds are returned to the children and teachers of Berkeley County School District,” added McQuillin. “It was interesting to note and I personally found it moving that the hearing was held in the historic courtroom that started Brown v. Board of Education. I could not help but think about a quote by Thurgood Marshall, the civil rights lawyer who argued Brown, ‘We deal here with the right of all of our children…Those children who have been denied that right in the past deserve better than to see fences thrown up to deny them that right in the future.”

Thomas pleaded guilty to the 20 federal counts against him in January of 2018. He is still facing a plethora of state charges, including 14 counts of embezzlement and one count of forgery. Thomas first began working for BCSD in 1993. He was terminated from his CFO post in February of 2017, after an investigation into the case was launched. While CFO, he was tasked with managing more than $400 million in district expenditures.

A statement issued by Thomas’ attorney, Matthew Hubbell, when the charges against him were initially filed, indicated that Thomas felt remorse over his actions.

“He deeply regrets the conduct described…” stated Hubbell. “And he apologizes to the Berkeley County School Board and the community.”

The Daniel Island News reached out to Hubbell via email and phone following the sentencing for a comment, but did not receive a response by press time.