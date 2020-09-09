Fossil fuels, First Amendment and fundraising August focus for Rotary

August was a month of education and fundraiser planning for the Rotary Club of Daniel Island.

Matthew Gibson, curator for the Natural History Museum in Charleston, was the guest speaker at the weekly breakfast meeting Aug. 5 held virtually. Gibson presented an informative discussion on the impact of fossil fuels in the Lowcountry.

Robert Behr, a reporter and columnist for the Post and Courier, was the Aug. 12 guest speaker. Behr hosted a provocative discussion on the First Amendment and the press in today’s culture.

At an Aug. 19 meeting, George Roberts shared the plan for a matching fundraiser through the month of September to help the group makeup for funds that will be lost by the cancellation of the 2020 Duck Race due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent change in lottery laws.

The Duck Race was originally scheduled to take place in June, but was rescheduled to October. However, with the coronavirus pandemic still requiring the public to follow safety precautions, the event will be temporarily shifted to a virtual format for 2020, named the Charleston Duck Fundraiser. This year the Rotary Club is asking for individuals and businesses to donate directly to the cause by visiting the nonprofit’s website at charlestonduckrace.com, Sept. 1-30. There are a variety of options for business sponsors, ranging from $250 to $5,000.

Every dollar that is donated individually will be matched by local businesses that sponsor this year’s fundraiser, and sponsors can receive recognition and benefits associated with contributing to charitable causes.

Rotary District Governor Pauline Levesque was the guest speaker at the Aug. 26 breakfast meeting held online. Levesque shared her vision for the district to “Increase the Ability to Adopt.”

Bill Stevens was named the club’s first Member of the Month in August. Stevens has been a member since 2006 and served in many roles, was Rotarian of the Year in 2009 and Club President in 2013-2014. Stevens and his wife, Ann, enjoy traveling. Before retiring to Daniel Island, he worked 35 years at Deloitte in accounting.

For more information, visit DanielIslandRotary.com.

— compiled by Boots Gifford, boots@ thedanielislandnews.com