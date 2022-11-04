Frank Abagnale surprises high school cast of ‘Catch Me If You Can”

For the Ringgold High School Performing Arts students, it was a night they’ll never forget, as Daniel Island resident Frank Abagnale, Jr. made a surprise visit to the encore performance of the musical based on his life ‘Catch Me If You Can.’

The show was a special event to help raise money for Save the Children’s Ukraine Relief Effort, and a total of more than $28,000 was raised, including a $10,000 donation from Mr. Abagnale.

James Barbour from Save the Children was in attendance to accept the donation, which will go directly to help children and families in Ukraine. Mr. Abagnale’s surprise visit was kept secret, with only several people aware of his plans, as he didn’t want the cast to know he was attending.

After the performance, he was announced to the stage by Theater Director Jané Ellis, where he spoke briefly to the audience before presenting his check. He then spent time with all the cast and crew, taking pictures and signing autographs.