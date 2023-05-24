Fraudsters, thieves and vandals strike in recent crimes

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, May 1-15.

Theft from a Building

On May 1, an officer responded to a residence on Falaise Street in reference to a theft. The victim stated that four pieces of jewelry, valued at $17,505, were stolen from the top tier of a jewelry box stored inside of the home. The items, which were last seen on April 24, included a gold rope necklace, a topaz ring, a 14-karat gold chain with a diamond pendant, and a pair of diamond earrings. According to the complainant, two flooring contractors had access to the home at the time of the theft. The case is being actively investigated.

Credit Card Fraud

An officer met with a complainant at the Team 5 substation, who reported that his credit card was used on March 3 and again on March 6 to purchase airline tickets from Charleston to Boston. The tickets were issued to two different individuals, who are unknown. A report was filed with the Charleston Police Department on May 9.

Vandalism

On May 9, a victim reported vandalism that occurred on Central Island Drive. Tires were slashed on a 2021 Yamaha golf cart that was parked in the complex’s parking garage some time between May 6-9. The victim said that the cart had been vandalized in the same location four times, and the cost to replace a tire is $85. Surveillance cameras are not installed in the garage. The case is active.

Wire Fraud

On May 10, Team 5 responded to a home located on Pine Pitch Street in reference to a fraud. The victim claimed that on May 9, he checked his brokerage account and noticed a suspicious transaction had occurred the day before. An unknown party transferred $29,960 into a Bank of America account located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The victim froze the account for future activity; the case is pending.

Identity Theft

A Daniel Island resident contacted Team 5 by phone to report that his name and social security number had been illegally used to open an account with a utility company located in Latham, New York. The complainant received a collections notice from the utility, which stated that he owed $818.05 on the account. The delinquent balance had been due in September of 2020. An investigation is underway.