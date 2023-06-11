Free admission for Cypress Gardens

Cypress Gardens will offer free admission for Berkeley County residents on Saturday, Nov. 18, with proof of residency.

In conjunction, the park will host Berkeley County Public Services Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Located at 3030 Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner, the park is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (with last admission at 4 p.m.).

Families will be able to meet and interact with Berkeley County first responders, emergency services, utility companies, and more. There will also be live demonstrations for hands-only CPR, how to stop a bleed, and how to become more prepared for disasters.

Along with first responders, Berkeley Animal Center will have animals available for adoption. There will also be food trucks on site.

Learn more about the event at the Berkeley County website.