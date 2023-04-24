Free DI concerts are back

As the spring weather blossoms, some free Daniel Island concerts are returning.

The Thursday afternoon DI Acoustic Guitar Series sponsored by The Daniel Island Community Fund returns to Waterfront Park on Daniel Island.

The concerts are held at the new pavilion from 4:30-7:30 p.m., weather permitting, with the next event slated for April 27. The event is free and attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets, as well as picnics and snacks.

Learn more about the concerts and artists at Daniel Island Property Owners Association website.

Another tradition returns on May 13 with Daniel Island’s Concert in the Park.

Held at Smythe Park, the event runs 12-4 p.m. and The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will perform.

The theme for the event is “Mother’s Day Brunch in the Park” and there will be prizes awarded for the most elaborate and creative picnic spreads. Activities kick off with a New Orleans-style musical parade and the day continues with a number of family-friendly activities.

A number of food vendors will be onsite or bring your own picnic.

Some of the vendors expected are Callie's Hot Little Biscuit, Two Rhodes Bakery, Chow Bella, Low Country Mocktails & Lemonade, Holy City Italian Ice, Bits & Bites, Holy City Popcorn, Pure Fluff and RotiRolls.

Learn more details at the POA website calendar.

Daniel Island Ferry kicked off its monthly Saturday concert and cruise series on April 22 with Groove Kitty. While the concert was cut short by rain, the band posted on Facebook it will return to the Waterfront for another free concert on May 20. Tickets for the cruise are available for purchase at the DI Ferry website.

More free music will certainly be offered across Daniel Island as the spring and summer months unfold. Watch The Daniel Island News as well as the POA community calendar for new announcements as they become available.