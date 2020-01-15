Home / News / Free seminar focuses on teaching self-defense

Free seminar focuses on teaching self-defense

Wed, 01/15/2020 - 9:01am admin

A multi-generational group of women — ranging in age from high school to retired — attended a free self-defense class recently co-sponsored by The Daniel Island News and Japan Karate Institute. Sensei Glenn Raus taught the group common movements used to protect themselves, stressing that the number one self-defense technique is to be aware of your surroundings.

A free-will donation was collected and proceeds went to My Sister’s House, a local nonprofit that serves victims of domestic violence.

Look for another free self-defense seminar to be offered this summer.

For more information about taking classes, visit japankarateinstitute.com.

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here