Free seminar focuses on teaching self-defense

A multi-generational group of women — ranging in age from high school to retired — attended a free self-defense class recently co-sponsored by The Daniel Island News and Japan Karate Institute. Sensei Glenn Raus taught the group common movements used to protect themselves, stressing that the number one self-defense technique is to be aware of your surroundings.

A free-will donation was collected and proceeds went to My Sister’s House, a local nonprofit that serves victims of domestic violence.

Look for another free self-defense seminar to be offered this summer.

For more information about taking classes, visit japankarateinstitute.com.