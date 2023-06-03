Free tickets for opening day at Credit One Charleston Open

Family Weekend, the traditional opening of the Credit One Charleston Open, returns April 1-2 and Daniel Island residents can score free tickets.

Sponsored by the MUSC Health & Wellness Institute, residents can pick up tickets March 8-9, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. outside of the Credit One Stadium’s main entrance on Seven Farms Drive.

Residents can claim up to four Family Weekend tickets free for either Saturday, April 1, or Sunday, April 2.

The weekend offers a variety of family friendly activities, including jumbo-sized games, face painting, photo booths and more. In 2022, the Interactive Fan Zone gave visitors the chance to put their tennis skills to the test by challenge friends or family to see who has the faster serve or to test their ball kid skills at the Ball Kid Challenge.

Along with all the fun, the tennis tournament kicks off with its qualifying rounds on both days.

Additional tickets for the Family Weekend and the Credit One Charleston Open are available for purchase online.