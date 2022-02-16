Friendly proof that the cat does come back

During the pandemic, Linda and Paul Chen packed up their 12-passenger Sprinter van and moved to Daniel Island from California with their six children. Before settling in, Linda returned to California to fly their five feral rescue cats to their new home.

The family happily adjusted to their life on the island, but at the end of November 2020, Friendly, one of the Chens’ cats ran away. The distraught Linda posted on some Daniel Island Facebook pages to help find the lost cat. Neighbors reached out to help and fortunately the wayward feline returned home.

A couple of months later, Friendly took off on another journey — one that would last a year. Once again, Linda posted on Daniel Island Facebook pages. For months the family waited patiently for their cat to return.

“Then days turned into weeks, weeks turned into months. They are all chipped, so I alerted the vet office here on DI should anyone ever bring one in. I never 'got the call' so I just held on to my hopes that some nice family took a liking to her and made her a great home.”

Fast forward a year — Mariah McDermott was alerted to the lost kitty when her cat started meowing after he saw Friendly through the window. McDermott cared for the cat as she desperately tried to find the owner through Facebook, the local vet, pet sitters, and neighbors.

It took an island, but the residents came together to help Friendly get back home.

“The DI community stepped in so many ways for this sweet cat,” McDermott said. “From people wanting to adopt her to people just spreading the word, asking around if anyone was missing a cat and Stephanie specifically for looking back on missing pets and finding her post.”

DI resident Stephanie Hall started searching for Friendly’s owner when she saw McDermott’s post on Jan. 25. “I am an animal lover and I have a soft spot for lost pets. Our cat disappeared about three years ago and I have never stopped searching posts.”

After getting her children off to school, Hall started her investigation. “I was able to weed out a lot of cats by comparing their pictures. Then finally, I came across a calico that had been missing since January of 2021.”

Immediately Hall tried to contact the owner. “I was finally able to get through via text. Linda was in shock; she couldn’t believe it! She just kept responding with OMG!”

When McDermott messaged Linda that Friendly was safe at her home, the owner wept in disbelief. The couple grabbed their kids and headed to McDermott’s house — which was less than 2 miles away.

“We told the kids we were going to Mariah's house to look at a cat and maybe adopt. The kids were excited, but curiously asked us why would anyone give their cat away. When Mariah brought the cat out all the kids went speechless and froze in place. Austin looked at me and said, ‘Mom that looks like our cat.’ Paul happily grinned and said, ‘Yes, that is our cat.’ I chimed in and said, ‘This nice lady Mariah found her for us.’ ”

One question remains, where was Friendly for the past year?

“If only she could talk ‘humanese’ maybe she would tell us what she had been up to all year,” Linda added. “... Having gone home to home and met up with all sorts of nice families, but never staying put for too long? Even though I personally weaned them, and they are human imprinted, the feral streak remains.”