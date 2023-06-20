Friends of the Daniel Island Library connects and supports community

American author Sidney Sheldon once said, “Libraries change lives for the better.”

The Friends of the Daniel Island Library has taken that concept to heart. Since 2007, the group has worked tirelessly to make sure the Daniel Island Library continues to meet the needs of the community and improves the island’s quality of life.

In 2008, their first fundraiser was a tour of local houses called the “Harvest Tour of Homes.” The idea was the brainchild of Friends of the Daniel Island Library cofounder, Mary Ann Solberg, and the goal was to raise money and get residents excited about their community.

The fundraiser was a highly anticipated annual event and raised over $175,000 for the Daniel Island Library. Since COVID, the home tour event has been on hold. But the organization has some exciting new possibilities in the pre-planning stages, such as a garden tea and silent auction.

Solberg is proud of all that the Friends of the Daniel Island Library has accomplished. “I’ve had so many great experiences. It makes you feel good to know you made a difference. I’m especially happy when I see children with young moms who understand the importance of reading with their child.”

Solberg said that one woman made a large donation after using a book kit. “Because of the kits she felt empowered to start a book club. There are just so many things a library does to empower a community,” Solberg enthused.

The group not only helps raise funds for library improvements, but offers residents a great way to become an important part of the community.

A few years after moving to Daniel Island, Suanne Trimmer not only became an integral part of the fundraising process, but made friends while doing so. “I was amazed by how many new people I met and became friends with through that process, and how much I learned about the good things the library does in our community,” she said. “Anybody with even a little bit of extra time would find the Friends of the Library a welcoming and rewarding group to become involved with.”

Solberg agrees, “It can be the perfect way for young mothers to meet other young mothers. They can increase their circle of friends while maintaining a strong library as a Mecca for their children. Also, this is very important for senior citizens. It’s an opportunity to continue to engage in and improve the community that you now call home.”

Daniel Island librarian Tim Boyle appreciates the contributions from the Friends of the Daniel Island Library. As the area’s population continues to increase, so do the needs of the library.

“They've been great over the years. One of the main things that the Friends has done is support the book kit program for book clubs. We have almost 100 kits that clubs can choose from. It’s worked well, and we look forward to continuing the program,” Boyle said. “But we still need more. For example, the library needs to expand our inventory of the latest books. I’ve got empty shelves because we don’t have enough new books to put out. Helping with that would be great. The library is a community hub, and we need support to keep up with the growing population."

Kate Kelly is excited to become part of the organization. “My hope is that I can utilize my fundraising skills from past employment to support and promote such a great gathering space…The DI library plays an essential role in our local community.”

As an avid reader, Liz Durand was thrilled to find out what the group has accomplished. “I was so excited to learn all the good things the FOL has funded and made possible in the past, such as providing many bean bag chairs for the children’s reading area, tables for the conference room, rolling carts, signage, bookshelves, and benches for the walkway outside so people can sit and read.”

If you’re interested in being part of an essential organization and making new friends for the local library contact Suanne Trimmer at suanne.trimmer@gmail.com.