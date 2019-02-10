Friends of Philip Simmons Schools gears up for 3rd Annual Steam & Shuck

Local non-profit organization Friends of Philip Simmons Schools has started preparations for the 3rd Annual Steam & Shuck Oyster Roast and Silent Auction to be held Feb. 1, 2020 at Boals Farm off of Clements Ferry Road.

The mission of Friends of Philip Simmons Schools (FOPSS) is to provide funds to support educational programs and initiatives at Philip Simmons Elementary, Philip Simmons Middle and Philip Simmons High School – which are all located in the Berkeley County School District.

Administrators at the three schools were presented with checks for $4,000 each in May of 2019 to be used to invest in programs for the 2019-20 school year. In 2018, the Friends of Philip Simmons Schools organization provided $5,000 for much needed literacy kits to support early intervention reading programs at Philip Simmons Elementary School. The same year, FOPSS provided $5,000 to fund math professional development for Philip Simmons Middle School teachers to support meeting the needs of students in the classroom.

Friends of Philip Simmons Schools’ sole fundraiser is the Steam & Shuck Oyster Roast and Silent Auction, which has been tremendously successful due to the outpouring of support from local businesses and community members who have generously partnered to ensure that there is money available to supplement funding for top-notch programs for students.

Contact Lisa Kerns, board vice-president, by phone at (843) 818-9396 or send an e-mail to friendsofpss@gmail.com to find out how your business can become a sponsor or make a donation.

Friends of Philip Simmons Schools was organized in 2017 by a group of eight moms who saw an opportunity to host a community event in the Cainhoy/Clements Ferry area that would be both fun and would help raise money for the newly opened S.T.E.A.M. schools.