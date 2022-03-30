Game Changer

A lot has changed in the last three years since fans last flooded the stadium for the tournament in 2019.

Tournament Director Bob Moran recently gave The Daniel Island News a behind-the-scenes look at the facility’s extensive upgrades. Last week, a variety of contractors swarmed the site, making sure all finishing touches were completed before attendees converge at the location in the coming days. This year will mark the event’s 50th year.

“It’s special,” said Moran, as he walked the concourse between the stadium and the clubhouse. “... We’re gonna provide the best experience possible, as soon as they walk in the gates. It’s really just more engagement, more opportunity. I think everyone will feel that’s still the same, but we’ve made a lot of changes for the fan experience.”

The renovation — with a price tag of more than $50 million — was privately funded, for the most part, by Ben and Kelly Navarro, the owners of Charleston Tennis LLC, as a gift to the City of Charleston. The changes to the complex are significant. Not only will those entering the site notice the massive structural enhancements to the stadium itself — its seating capacity has increased from 10,000 to 11,500 for tennis and 7,500 to 11,500 for music events – but a completely renovated “entrance plaza” featuring brand new illuminated

fountains, extensive landscaping, and 30 benches for seating.

“The difference between the old stadium and this one is we’ll be able to secure the stadium from the rest of the grounds,” Moran said. “So even though we’ll have gates out here, we’ll leave it open year round. We want people to be able to enjoy this space ... This should be a centerpiece that people feel comfortable coming to.”

Inside the stadium, top notch improvements are visible immediately. There are all new stairwells that empty out to the grounds, a 137% increase in restrooms, expanded concession stands and bar areas (including space for local favorites Orlando’s Pizza and Beech), and 16 permanent, fully air conditioned hospitality suites complete with polished concrete floors, marble countertops, and striking views of center court. One of the most noticeable additions is the new stage and roof.

“The roof helps us,” noted Moran. “For tennis, it’s a nice shade opportunity, but we also don’t have to rent a stage and a roof for every show that we do. And everything will hang from that roof. It’s a beautiful piece.”

But what’s under the roof is even more impressive — the four-story stage house includes enhanced player amenities, including locker rooms, physical therapy and exercise rooms, a VIP club and lounge, a large beautifully appointed dining room, and a full kitchen/food preparation area.

“There’s the Orlando’s Pizza oven,” noted Moran, as he entered the kitchen. “It’s the same exact one they have at their restaurant. We had it built and shipped up here. They will be up here cooking and taking it to a couple of different places (on site).”

There are also fully equipped spaces for media and production, as well as separate offices for the Tennis Channel and the WTA. In prior events, many of these services were housed in the complex clubhouse, a comparatively tiny space, or in tents or other temporary facilities.

“All of that is here now,” said Moran, as he stepped around contractors busily working.

One of the showcase areas of the site is an outdoor upper patio on the back of the building, which sits against the backdrop of several grand oaks, giving the space and the interior behind it a “treehouse” feel.

For Moran, who has watched the venue’s transformation over the past two years, the “little things” are still as exciting as the big ones, such as when new furniture was recently placed on the patio.

“I have been looking at paperwork showing me that furniture for months,” Moran added. “I knew what it should look like, and then all of a sudden it’s there. Boom. That was exciting for me!”

Additionally, undergrowth and brush have been cleared in exterior areas surrounding the site to open up the space and allow views to extend to nearby creeks, marshes, and beyond. A new entrance at the back of the complex will allow easy access for attendees arriving via the trail system after docking with the Daniel Island Ferry at the nearby Wando River waterfront.

As for parking, Blackbaud and Benefitfocus have partnered with the tournament and will be making spaces available during all matches. Complimentary shuttle buses will deliver patrons to and from the venue. Moran said he understands that some will encounter challenges, but he encouraged anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to him directly.

“I think it’s important that (people) realize that our team lives here, works here,” Moran said. “We’re very cognizant of what’s going on around us ... We’re very comfortable, but like anything else we just ask people for patience ... We want to see how it flows and how it works, and we’ll learn as we go.”

Another change — no more static signage inside the stadium. New video boards on multiple levels will stream messaging and content during matches and activities.

“This will be a very different place for watching tennis,” Moran said.

But tennis tournaments won’t be the only events benefitting from the improvements.

“When we were doing this planning, it wasn’t just for tennis,” Moran explained. “It’s tennis, music, future events — and there is a lot of opportunity to do future events. So with everything we’ve built here, we had that in mind.”

New loading docks into the stage house will make it easier for those who need to get equipment and supplies into the building. There will also be a valet entrance for players and performers at the back of the site. These additions mean Seven Farms Drive will not have to be closed down during events, said Moran.

Outside the stadium, look for other improvements to the grounds, such as a new space “Under the Oaks” and a new below-the-surface irrigation system for the facility’s clay courts.

“No more will you ever see sprinklers!” Moran added. “... It keeps them all green.”

Despite minor delays due to supply chain issues, construction on the two-year project has progressed smoothly, said Moran, who praised their partners, including Choate Construction, LS3P, and SeamonWhiteside, for a job well done.

“They’ve done a great job with the design of this facility — with the design and function we’ve gotten to a really good place,” he added. “... It’s been a heck of a lot of fun. We’re excited about it!”