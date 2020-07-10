Garbage collection contractor, pickup days likely to change in 2021

Capital Waste Services will replace Republic Services as the contractor for waste collection services on Daniel Island and portions of the Cainhoy area within Charleston city limits in 2021.

Republic Services, a national corporation based in Phoenix, Arizona, operating across 41 states and Puerto Rico, currently provides garbage and trash collection for residents living on Daniel Island and portions of the Cainhoy peninsula.

Pending a vote of approval from Charleston City Council on Oct. 13, waste collection services for Daniel Island and Cainhoy residents will shift from Republic to Capital Waste Services, which is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

If approved, Republic Services would complete its contract with Charleston on Dec. 31, 2020. Capital Services would begin garbage and trash collection on Jan. 2, 2021.

The shift marks the end to a turbulent relationship with Republic Services, which has served Daniel Island and portions of Cainhoy since 2018.

An added incentive of the new contract with Capital Waste Services is that garbage will be picked up on two separate days each week, Monday and Tuesday.

Under the new contract, Capital Waste Services will collect waste on portions north of Interstate 526 on Monday. The area south of I-526 will be collected on Tuesday.

“Hiring a new contractor and splitting the service area into two collection days should, and we believe will, improve garbage and trash collection for the residents of Daniel Island and Cainhoy,” said Matt Alltop, City of Charleston superintendent of environmental services.

Daniel Island has already faced previous issues with current contractor, Republic Services.

The decision to hire a new contractor for garbage and trash collection on Daniel Island was made because of a history of service issues with Republic Services, including missed pickups,” Alltop said.

Republic Services failed to deliver a scheduled collection on July 8, 2019, leaving over 850 Daniel Island residents with uncollected garbage cans and trash bags until four days following scheduled collection.

Additionally, some residents’ garbage had not been picked up for nearly three weeks.

Council person Marie Delcioppo said that the shift from Republic Services to Capital Waste Services will give Daniel Island and Cainhoy residents improved customer service, health and quality of life for residents.

“It’s no secret that we have been facing service issues. The new intent is designed to award a contractor that will rectify those service issues,” Delcioppo said.