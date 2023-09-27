From garden to classroom

A downtown Charleston produce market and farm is taking root around the Lowcountry, increasing access to local produce while teaching students the value of growing their own food.

The Green Heart Project, which received a $100,000 donation from funds raised by Ben Towill and Charlie Layton’s participation in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge (story on pages 18-19), is a Charleston-based nonprofit organization dedicated to farm-to-school education. In collaboration with 18 local schools, including the

Daniel Island School, the project has established farm gardens with the primary goal of teaching students the art of cultivating diverse fruits and vegetables. The school-grown produce is then sold at a weekly produce market, filling the gap in the area’s food landscape.

The initiative began in 2009 at a small school garden at Mitchell Elementary School. The Title-1 school lacked access to whole, fresh fruits and vegetables needed to lead a healthy lifestyle, so founders Karalee Nielsen and Chauncey Jordan devised a plan: build an urban garden and reconnect students with fresh, locally-grown produce.

Within the first year, the project became more than just a gardening experiment. Just as the vegetables grew in the garden, so did the students’ social and emotional development. Volunteers, known as “Green Heart Buddies,” became mentors the students could count on as they worked together in the garden. Eighteen schools

later, the project has expanded across the Lowcountry.

Jesse Blom, executive director of the Green Heart Project, said they have grown to maintain a half-acre urban farm at the William Enston Home in downtown Charleston and employ 16 high school students in a paid youth internship program.

“We are growing young people into positive members of the community, and at the same time growing a community of individuals who support one another and take care of the earth,” Blom said.

The project’s Farm to School programs utilize school gardens as an outdoor learning laboratory, reiterating classroom curricula with a focus on STEAM standards while connecting students to food, health, culture and the environment. The hands-on learning teaches students how to grow, harvest and cook produce before taking it home or selling it at a weekly produce market, depending on the school and area.

At the Daniel Island School, students are growing sweet potatoes, peppers, carrots and strawberries in the school garden. Laine Holmes, a kindergarten teacher at DIS, said the Green Heart Project comes out once a month and leads a variety of lessons, such as taste tests, parts of plants and even poetry. Students experience how to plant, care for and harvest produce year-round before taking them home.

Allie Astor, former Farm to School program director of the project, explained that the urban farms are an organic example of an important life lesson: through hard work, teamwork and respect for the process, “you can literally bear the fruit of your labor.”

“As we’re all together in the garden, there’s always a buzz of excitement to learn more and eyes light up with ‘aha’ moments for kids and adults alike. Whether it’s finding a worm in the soil, pulling a carrot fresh out of the ground, or watching a butterfly land on a flower, there’s this shared energy of excitement, wonder and connection that I think is really incredible.”

To support the Green Heart Project and its mission, make a donation or sign up to volunteer at greenhearproject.org.