Garden group gifts teachers artful bouquets

The art of gardening is a beautiful practice of shaping nature into a space filled with joy.

Daniel Island has a beautiful, bountiful community garden founded in 2016 by passionate garden artists who took an unkept dirt pit of a place and turned it into a gorgeous sanctuary. The Daniel Island School and Community Garden is an unintentionally secret garden, a perfectly walled plot tucked away in a courtyard behind the school gym and playground. It serves as a working classroom, a garden for residents, and recently was used to create artistic bouquets of thanks to teachers.

Garden founder Jacqueline Gowe along with high school student volunteer Lizzie Murray and a half dozen eighth-grade helpers designed and delivered over 100 individual bouquets from garden flowers. To imagine this many bouquets being possible, you have to visit the garden.

The space was designed utilizing the circular sidewalk that takes the visitor from the entryway and leads them on a walk past beautiful garden beds for resident members, which weren’t even used for the bouquets – proof of how plentiful the garden is. A fig tree lives in the corner of

the garden and students crafted the leaves into fancy mason jars to hide the stems of the jarred bouquets.

“Currently the community garden section boasts 16 raised beds that are leased yearly by island residents who cultivate vegetables, flowers, herbs and fruit. The neat rows of 8-by-4-foot beds are a testament to the art of cultivation and the uniqueness of the individual. The gardeners have different styles and designs for their plots, each bringing a different perspective to gardening,” shared Gowe, which was true of each of the bouquets they were busy creating.

The plots are leased annually but “there are plenty of volunteer opportunities and other events for residents who want to participate,” Gowe continued. “The Monarch Butterfly Waystation beds brimming with native flowers that beckon the monarchs to the garden are tended by volunteers, for example.”

There are juicy ripened strawberries grown by the children, teachers and a few dedicated parents, and a sensory garden managed by volunteers. The student volunteers find their senses heightened: They stop to see the succulents hugging the ground, smell the mint and rosemary,

feel the sage and hear the bees buzzing harmoniously. A magnificent body of work constantly in the making.

“It is all cultivated to delight the senses and stir the imagination,” said Gowe. “The periphery of the walled garden is planted with flowering native flowers all providing color and interest. We water with our rain barrels and fill beds with compost created here. After a year of social distancing, we’re welcoming some wonderful guest speakers on sustainable gardening practices, which we will continue through the fall.”

It is a lovely place of color to acquire florals and greens for bouquets which the group assembled at wooden picnic tables built by local Eagle Scout Will Rumph. A small year-end thank you to teachers for cultivating beautiful minds under a very difficult climate, many of whom found the garden to be a happy, open-aired classroom. The garden is an artistic space with a bounty of gifts.

Interested residents can contact Gowe at Jacqueline.Gowe@gmail.com