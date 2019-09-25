Garden Variety!

On a recent fall morning, a class of fourth graders met in the gardens behind Daniel Island School. Teacher Shery Hyatt asked the students, “How does a plant survive and reproduce?”

The discussion that followed touched on topics such as the importance of soil quality, proper watering and seed dispersal.

Then the 25 students broke out into small groups at different stations that included mixing soil, planting seeds, watering plants, and writing about plant observations in their notebooks.

At the soil station, a parent volunteer worked with students to combine three ingredients — vermiculite, coco coir, and compost — used to create good soil.

Hyatt handed out seeds for radishes, carrots and lettuce for students to plant in a raised bed with fresh soil, while Courtenay Fisher, volunteer and vice president of wellness for the DIS Parent Teacher Association, helped other students fill up small watering cans.

Camilla, age 9, observed herbs growing in one raised bed. She said she likes to help her mom in the garden at her house.

“My favorite flowers are the roses,” she commented.

During the hour-long class, the students were curious and engaged in the hands-on tasks in the garden. That’s the purpose of the program that is part of The Green Heart Project — a local nonprofit that partners with schools to “build garden-based experiential learning projects and school garden programs to educate students, connect people and cultivate community through growing, eating and celebrating food,” according to its website.

There are two grade levels, kindergarten and fourth grade, taking part in the pilot program and teachers Hyatt and Laine Holmes serve as grade-level liaisons between the school and The Green Heart Project. Participating classes have two lessons in the fall and two in the spring, with optional lessons they can add in during the year, said Fisher.

When her family moved to Daniel Island four years ago, Fisher said she started looking into garden-based education programs similar to the one her two children had been involved with at their school in Richmond, Va. Her research led her to the Charleston-based Green Heart Project, which tailors its lessons to meet South Carolina state Standards of Learning.

Fisher said, “It gives the kids a chance to be outside and make the most of the gardens at Daniel Island School.”

And the program aligns with the PTA Wellness Committee’s mission to support positive habits and attitudes by promoting opportunities to make healthy lifestyle choices.

“I love the fact that allowing students to participate in garden, they learn things they wouldn’t learn sitting in a classroom,” added Fisher. “They still cover curriculum that’s required, but they’re away from their desk and experiencing things first-hand.”

While The Green Heart Project typically helps schools build a garden from the ground up, for Daniel Island School they had to figure out how to integrate the program into the existing garden infrastructure, Fisher explained.

The program exists at the school thanks to a collaborative effort from the PTA that has been willing to fund it, as well as interest from the community gardeners, support from the administration, and the teachers who are immersed in the lessons.

Daniel Island School and Community Garden (DISCG) members, who give generously of their time in maintaining the garden, had previously offered garden lessons to the students. The members were key in establishing a partnership with Green Heart.

Financial support of the pilot program from PTA executive board members, along with the work of PTA garden coordinators Laura Sullivan and Caitlin MacDonald, also helped make this program happen.

Fisher said the goal beyond the first year is for the garden program to continue and expand to other grade levels.

The Green Heart Project works to promote education achievement and cognitive development; social and emotional development; and becoming active citizens in the community.

“We really support them because they are doing awesome stuff for the community,” Fisher said.

By providing engaging, meaningful experiences in the garden — and emphasizing the Rules of Respect: “Respect yourself, Respect the Earth, Respect your buddies” — the program aims to teach young students that you don’t have to have a green thumb to have a green heart.

THE GREEN HEART PROJECT

The Green Heart Project was founded in 2009 as a small school garden at Mitchell Elementary School in downtown Charleston with the intention of reconnecting students with fresh, locally-grown produce. In the first year, the project quickly became more than an experiment in urban gardening. The farm became an organic example of an important life lesson — through hard work, teamwork and respect for the process, you can literally bear the fruits of your labor.

Today, The Green Heart Project has garden locations at schools throughout Charleston and Berkeley Counties, including Sanders Clyde Creative Arts School, Sullivan’s Island Elementary School, Meeting Street Academy @ GrowFood Carolina, Meeting Street Elementary @ Brentwood, Memminger Elementary School and Daniel Island School.

For volunteer opportunities or to learn how to support and donate The Green Heart Project, visit greenheartsc.org.