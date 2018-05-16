Gator surprise!

When Daniel Island Park residents Steve and Kathy Rucker woke up one morning last week, they discovered an unexpected guest swimming in their heated, saltwater pool – an alligator about five to six feet in length! According to Kathy, the gutsy gator appeared to be enjoying himself.

“He was doing laps and taking rests on the steps,” Kathy said. “…He was definitely a happy alligator!”

They called a Berkeley County wildlife contact they received from a friend and a staff member came out to remove the alligator. According to Kathy, they were told the gator would be relocated to another area of Daniel Island. The Ruckers think their “guest” must have climbed the fence in their yard to gain entry to the pool. They joked that they “risked their lives for The Daniel Island News” to capture these photos!