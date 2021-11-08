GERD: What you need to know

Many of you have experienced those terrible symptoms — the burning, the queasiness, the bad taste in the mouth — that come on after eating spicy foods or drinking alcohol, or sometimes out of the blue. What causes those symptoms? Often they are due to gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

What is GERD? Why do we get it? What can be done to prevent or treat it? These are common questions I hear from patients.

GERD is when stomach contents, which can be acidic or non-acidic, back up into the esophagus. About 20% of people in the U.S. have GERD and the incidence increases with age, especially over age 40. Some of the factors that contribute to GERD are obesity, an overly relaxed sphincter muscle at the bottom part of the esophagus, and a hiatal hernia where part of the stomach slides up above the diaphragm.

The most typical symptoms of GERD include heartburn and indigestion, regurgitation, and nausea/vomiting. However, some people have atypical GERD symptoms such as hoarseness, throat clearing, feeling like there is a lump in the throat, and coughing.

Importantly, there are red flag symptoms associated with GERD that require immediate attention. Some of the red flags include food getting stuck in the throat/esophagus, pain when food goes down the throat/esophagus, unexplained weight loss, significant regurgitation of food/liquid, and GERD that does not improve with medications. In all of these instances, further investigation with an upper endoscopy is necessary to visualize the esophagus and stomach to look for inflammation/ulcers, strictures, tumors and hiatal hernia.

When typical mild GERD symptoms occur, it is reasonable to start by recommending lifestyle remedies such as avoiding the common triggers — spicy foods, tomato sauces, acidic fruits, onions, greasy foods, chocolate, alcohol and caffeine. But, if just avoiding the triggers does not work, don’t worry, there are medications and procedural options that will help.

The two main types of medications used to treat GERD include H2 blockers and PPIs — both reduce acid, but by different mechanisms. Typically, H2 blockers are used for mild infrequent GERD while PPIs are used for moderate to severe GERD that occurs on a more frequent basis. If a short-term trial of those medications does not help, then a pH study is often performed to objectively definitively determine if acid or non-acid reflux is occurring and if it is, whether it correlates to symptoms. Based on that pH study, medications can be adjusted appropriately. Ultimately, if medications do not control GERD or if the goal is to get off medications, there are endoscopic and surgical procedures that can help, particularly if a hiatal hernia is present.

So if you have any reflux symptoms, do not despair, there are many treatment options for you! The first step is to recognize the symptoms, and then reach out to a gastroenterologist for further evaluation and treatment.

Rya Kaplan, MD, is a gastroenterologist with East Cooper GI, with an office on Daniel Island.