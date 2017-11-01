Get fit, be kind, volunteer ... and more!

Readers of The Daniel Island News have some pretty impactful goals for 2017, including the typical resolutions of exercising more and eating healthier. But in addition to targeting fitness in the new year, they also want to be kinder and more mindful of others. We were downright impressed to read their responses to our recent survey on “101 ways to improve your community” - and yourself. Check out all of their answers below:

“I will continue to put others first. I grew up in a house where we were encouraged to ‘do good,’ but my father insisted that it always came down to ‘actions, not words.’ He wanted confirmation that we had indeed done something selfless each day, but if we had to advertise our good deeds in any way, it would lessen the impact. I treasure my acts of kindness that no one ever knew about!”

“Physical conditioning.”

“Exercise and being kind to others.”

“I will continue to try to live a healthy lifestyle. Bike riding & walking alone or with my 2 yorkies or friends on the island are 2 of my favorite ways to keep fit & enjoy nature at the same time. Attending Daniel Island functions are a good way to meet new friends. And volunteering to help at the school or library will be new on my list.”

“I would volunteer (to help remove trash from the ponds on Daniel Island)…I would need a way to get on the ponds, boat. I would also need training on how to stay safe with our alligator friends who call the ponds home.”

“I have been working with the volunteer gardening group at Daniel Island School. I am a retired university professor and am enjoying learning and working in the Daniel Island School and Community Garden. I have been able to introduce the kids and teachers to wild and wonderful fun in the garden and really hope we can expand to all the potential that the garden at the school offers with the help of the DI School and DI Community.”

“Make it easier to meet new members.”

“Use the car less while on the island. Attend more monthly events on the Island. Have more neighbors over to the house for social gatherings. Start a weekly game night. Publish my poetry. (How about adding a guest writer's section to the Daniel Island publications). Take a language class.”

“1. Start a family. 2. Make my gym profitable. 3. Get more involved with Charleston community.”

“More volunteering is in our plan, as well as personal improvement in certain areas that shall remain secret!”

“Eat better, work out more, relax more.”

“Swim and relax more, enjoying the everyday moments and blessings all around me.”

“Simplifying my lifestyle choices. Making time for the things that really matter to me... the things that help me become a better person. This will mean going to daily mass more so I can keep God as my focus. When I remember to keep God front and center, I find that I am a better person for all of my loved ones.”

“Look for ways to volunteer, especially regarding helping animals.”

“2016 started with pulling back from social media. 2017 will pull back even more! Walking more and enjoying the islands beauty. Smiling and saying hi to all. Be mindful of not judging others.”

“Of course get and keep in shape.”

“Stay positive, involved, and of course, exercise more!”

“Provide 12 health and wellness workshops.”

“1. Speaking out against the constant building which is ruining this lovely island. 2. Remind people that our alley is not a cut through. 3. Point out missed stop signs to people.”

“Continue to exercise. Get better at Pickleball and no worse at tennis. Travel.”

“Plan and save more for retirement. Have…fun after work. Spend more time with my teenagers.”

“I am volunteering as a docent at the Gibbes art museum several times a month.”

“Being more healthy and smiling more!”

“Cynthia Hurd, one of the angels who was killed at Mother Emmanuel, had a sign at her desk saying, 'Be kinder than necessary.' These four little words say it all.”

“Love and Laugh more! Continue to pick up trash where I see it, on our lovely island.”

“Work out.”

“Lots of new adventures!”

“Exercise and more tennis. I'm also going to be playing Pickleball, I want to help develop this for Daniel Island.”

“Utilizing the bike paths more - both on foot or on bike. Getting my shoulder back to 100%. Enjoying my daughter before she heads to college in the late summer. Enjoy seeing friends at local restaurants. Still remain faithful to shopping locally.”

“Better health, meeting new friends.”

“Work on balance... balance in what I eat/how much I exercise/how I spend my time etc. Grow my business. Don't be afraid to make decisions and stick with them- or change them if they don't work!”

“My personal goals are like most everyone's, lose more weight. I have a part time job but not getting many hours. Maybe look for another part time job.”

“1. Lead F3 on Daniel Island and its community support goals. 2. Support the building of St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church on Daniel Island. 3. Support my son and fiancé with their 2017 goals.”

“No bread.”

“Get fit and volunteer.”