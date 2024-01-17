Get your laugh on!

Laughter is the best medicine.

It’s a phrase you’ve likely heard before, and probably even put to the test.





But when was the last time you had a deep belly laugh? On Jan. 24, join the rest of the world in celebrating Global Belly Laugh Day, a phenomenon where everyone is invited to laugh out loud and create a wave of joy that bounces around the globe, bringing contagious laughter to all who celebrate.

Don’t confuse a quick chuckle with a belly laugh though. A term coined in the 1920s, a belly laugh is a deep and heavy burst of sudden joy – one that cannot be controlled. Whether you’re a shoulder shaker or you roar with laughter, a belly laugh doesn’t just stimulate the stomach. This kind of joy is one you feel in your heart and lungs, too.

Charleston comedian Brian Shirley weighs in on the perfect recipe for a big laugh. “I think when you can relate to the audience or on a person’s emotional level, that’s when you get the best laughs. When you hit on something they have been through or something that really interests them.”

The idea of this distinct worldwide laugh was developed by Elaine Helle, a professional yoga teacher, who recognized the therapeutic and healing properties of laughter. Helle believed that laughter should be celebrated just as much as love and gratitude, for which there are already national holidays.

In fact, laughter happens to offer a plethora of health benefits. Local licensed clinical social worker Consander Schaab at Roper St. Francis Healthcare emphasizes the positive impact a belly laugh has on well-being.

“It relieves stress,” she says. “It’s sort of like a physical relief. When you laugh, there is an internal workout. Your diaphragm works, your stomach abs contract, you bend over, you’re taking in these deep, heavy air pockets and your body starts to feel good.”

Schaab points out the emotional relief of laughter, saying a belly laugh can help with distraction. “It’s a good way to get some relaxation into the body. It can bring focus away from when people are angry, upset, or stressed.”

On top of boosting immunity and reducing stress, studies from the Mayo Clinic show the act of laughing can stimulate the production of endorphins, acting as a natural painkiller. It can also increase blood flow by expanding blood vessel linings, contributing to overall health.

Studies show that laughing for just 10 minutes can burn up to 40 calories, contributing to both physical and mental well-being.

From slapstick humor to physical comedy, everyone has that one thing that gets them every time. Oak Bluff resident Teresa Williams recalls a relaxing evening that quickly turned into a night of endless laughter.

“I was trying to take a picture of me, my sister, and niece while wearing facial masks, when it led to the worst picture ever! It was the deepest laugh I’ve had in a long time.”

Martha Czarnecki-Andreski, a Daniel Island resident, said her biggest belly laugh came from a snorkeling trip gone wrong.

“We were snorkeling in Hawaii, and everywhere there were signs saying ‘no entry here.’ The line to enter the water at the approved place was long, and my friend decided not to wait, entering where the ‘no entry’ signs were. He immediately jumped out of the water with a dozen sea urchin spines embedded in his foot. He started hopping on one foot, waving like a cartoon character. I still laugh when I see in my mind the Ziplock bag of vinegar he had to keep his foot in for the next few days. Forever we now call urgent care ‘Urchin Care.’”

Laughter and smiles are a contagious delight you shouldn’t worry about catching. Take it from Mount Pleasant resident Kitcat Cunningham, who calls herself a professional smile maker for over 30 years. If you don’t believe her, it’s her high school yearbook superlative. She teaches the importance of laughter and contagious happiness.

“I like hula hooping or clowning around. With that, you will always smile. If you see someone without a smile, give them yours.”

HOW TO OBSERVE #BELLYLAUGHDAY

On Jan. 24, at 1:24 p.m. local time, join in on the collective laugh from around the world. Gather a friend, support your local comedians, or go watch a funny TikTok – you know the one that gets you every time. Embrace the full-body experience of a belly laugh; life is too short not to.

WHERE TO GET YOUR LAUGH ON