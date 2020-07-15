Getting the inside scoop

“I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!”

This popular lyric from a 1927 novelty song pretty much sums up how most of us feel about a good old-fashioned frozen dessert. Few things are more effective, and delicious, when it comes to melting away the summer heat. While picking up your favorite ice cream treat at a local eatery, or from a mobile purveyor, is certainly an option, many local residents have discovered a cool little secret. Making it at home isn’t as difficult as you might think.

Have heavy whipping cream, sweetened condensed milk and vanilla extract on hand? You’re ready to go, according to Daniel Island resident Kavitha Ramana. And you don’t even need a specialized ice cream machine to make the magic happen. Ramana blends these three key ingredients with a hand mixer, until it reaches a creamy consistency, and then places it in the freezer overnight.

“That’s the base for all my ice creams,” said Ramana, who will sometimes add melted dark chocolate or strawberries for additional flavors. “…This is my usual dessert in my house for when guests come!”

Ramana also likes to make “Kulfi” ice cream, which she creates using her vanilla ice cream base, with added milk, saffron and nuts.

“I really enjoy it,” added Ramana, when asked what she likes most about creating her own ice cream. “It’s very easy to make – and my kids help me out!”

Daniel Islander Vicki Bernie found a similarly easy recipe in The New York Times that calls for one cup of heavy cream, 1.5 tablespoons of granulated sugar, 1.5 teaspoons of vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. All ingredients are combined and sealed in a 16-ounce mason jar, shaken vigorously for about five minutes, and then frozen for at least three hours.

“The ice cream is yummy and so simple,” noted Bernie. “It requires a lot of shaking so it’s good to have someone to trade off with when your arms get tired. I served it to some friends a few weeks ago at a ‘socially distant’ dinner party at our house with a lemon pound cake that I also made.”

But if you want to kick the preparation process up a notch, electric churners/canisters are another good option. Former Daniel Island resident Chelsea DiMarzio, who recently moved to Park Circle, is a master of frozen creations.

“I like to experiment with different flavors and combinations based on whatever mood hits,” she said.

While DiMarzio has crafted some mouth-watering flavors — such as peanut butter with a caramel swirl and salted pecans, or a vanilla base infused with Captain Crunch cereal — her family’s favorite is Biscoff Cookie Butter Ice Cream, a concoction Chelsea adapted from a recipe from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream (see recipe on page 18).

“I love to feed people I love and ice cream in the summertime is perfect,” she added. “I like the flexibility that having a good ice cream base gives me. You can make things simple and delicious like vanilla bean or you can go crazy with a kids’ cereal. A good vanilla base gives you consistently delicious treats and the chance to be fun, creative, and adventurous. It allows you to make different kinds of batches, too, because a lot of ingredients are added after you churn your base.”

The secret to a tasty batch, said DiMarzio, is to use good ingredients and full-fat products.

“Fat is a beautiful carrier of flavor and will help prevent your ice cream from becoming icy. You also need to make sure that your ingredients are room temperature before you start and then very cold when you start to churn. The biggest secret though, I think, is to have your ice cream canister always in the freezer so that whenever the mood strikes, your frozen canister is ready to churn up something delicious!”

For Cainhoy peninsula resident Kayla Jones, homemade ice cream is a July 4th tradition – one that she and her husband, Josh, started when they got married 15 years ago. They like to make plain vanilla using a family recipe and an electric ice cream maker.

“We do all the fixins!” noted Jones. “We’ve never missed it – not in 15 years! It’s just something we’ve done with our kids and we look forward to it every July 4th.”

Jill Shively, who lives in Smythe Park on Daniel Island with her family, enjoys making ice cream as well. She likes to use cream cheese for an “extra creamy” consistency. Shively’s favorite flavors are brown butter caramel pecan, roasted strawberry buttermilk, vanilla mint cookie, cookies and cream, and caramelized banana pudding.

She uses two Cuisinart machines, one with a freezer bowl and one that is self-contained.

“I love to cook for others, so this is part of that,” said Shively. “Cooking is a way for me to connect with people and provide them a little bit of happiness. It’s funny – I’m a salty foods person, so ice cream really isn’t my first go to for a snack, but I love making it for those that love ice cream and more unique and complex flavors.”

Stephanie Bunt, also of Daniel Island, is another homemade ice cream guru, crafting her own flavors and recipes using several different store bought machines.

“One of my favorites that my family and a lot of people who’ve tried it love is actually maple bacon toffee ice cream,” said Bunt, who works full time but has a side bakery business for which she makes custom cakes, ice cream and other desserts (check out her Instagram page @sophieanaliesweets). “It’s maple ice cream with bacon toffee bits in it. It’s really addictive!”

Bunt also makes what she calls a “fun coconut macaroon” ice cream and an orange dark chocolate. The key with any dish, she notes, is getting the right balance of iciness and avoiding ice crystal formation by eliminating as much water as possible.

“If you really want a creamy ice cream, you have to get air into it so that volume will increase,” she said. “That churn process also helps break down any larger ice crystals that would form, so really the churning process is critical and then the water content.”

From the simple – to the more complex – there is an ice cream recipe for all skill levels. And as we have all discovered in recent weeks and months, when it comes to learning new hobbies, there’s no time like the present to get churning.

“I have used my ice cream in a couple of ways during this quarantine as a way to connect with people because that is what food is to me – a way to bring people together,” added Shively. “This quarantine has made connection a bit harder, so I did some phone dates where I dropped off ice cream on a friend’s porch and set up a Facetime/Zoom call to connect. For my book club, I delivered their chosen flavor of ice cream and we enjoyed it together while discussing our most recent book. It really has been a delicious way to stay connected!”

Sounds like a sweet way to sprinkle some fun into your summer.