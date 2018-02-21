getting out of debt: 'Clarity leads to freedom'

After facing extreme loss throughout her life, losing two daughters to natural causes, one in 1987 and one in 2000, her brother in 2010 and then her husband in 2012, Genine Floryance*, an area resident, found comfort through credit cards and shopping.

“It all came to a head in October 2012 when my husband died,” said Floryance. “I just crawled into credit cards like people crawl into a bottle.”

This source of comfort eventually developed into a problem, she explained. With 28 credit cards open at once, some from department stores and some traditional credit cards, Floryance found it nearly impossible to remain debt free.

“I could never stick to a disciplined program with money,” Floryance said. “It just escalated to every period of solvency. Every time I accomplished it, in terms of my credit cards, it lasted for a time frame to stay off the credit cards. Then something would happen that I felt forced to use my credit cards. The vicious cycle would start all over again.”

Even after seeking help from various budget and debt programs, she was unable to stick to a budget. That was, until her friend told her about Debtors Anonymous (DA), a non-profit “12 Step” organization similar to Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). Fortunately for Floryance, DA’s only face-to-face meeting in South Carolina happens to take place on Daniel Island at Church of the Holy Cross on Sundays from 5 to 6 p.m.

“I tried faith-based, church-based, secular—any budget program, I tried it,” she said. “I couldn’t stick to it. Finally, in the spring of 2016, my very best friend on the planet noticed this pattern with me—overacting and an inability to stick to a budget—and she noticed the pressure. She saw this pattern and recommended Debtors Anonymous and then I started going on July 4 of 2016.”

Originally started in 1976 by long serving members of AA who also dealt with recurring money problems, DA operates at an individual, group and world level, explained Floryance. At the individual level, members work the “12 Steps” for healing and recovery. Groups function on a set of guidelines called the “12 Traditions” and on a more global level, the DA’s General Service Office is guided by the “12 Concepts.” Additionally, the organization also utilizes the “12 Tools,” “12 Promises,” and “12 Signs of Compulsive Debting.”

At each meeting, group members take turns reciting the “12 Steps,” “12 Traditions,” “12 Tools” and “12 Promises,” as a way to educate newcomers and solidify the ideals for returning members. All of these documents can be found online at debtorsanonymous.org.

“The 12 Steps are a spiritual journey through healing a lot of fear,” said Floryance. “We have, just like AA, sponsors and people that will help a newcomer get started if they want to engage in this… The 12 signs of compulsive debting becomes a roadmap of the disease. For instance, if you’re terminally vague, the number one sign... is being very unclear about your contractual obligations, interest rates and monthly expenses. It conversely becomes what we need to be doing to get clarity. We have a saying, ‘clarity leads to freedom.’”

The only requirement for membership to DA, continued Floryance, is a desire to stop using unsecured credit, or in other words, credit without collateral.

“A house would be fine because the house is collateral,” she said. “Your car is fine because the car is protecting you and the creditor from pressure should there be a catastrophic event that you cannot make the car payment. Fine, they could come get the car and you’d be released from debt in that manner, because you don’t have any unsecured debt.”

There are no dues or fees for membership, but the organization does recommend that newcomers attend six meetings before committing to the program, as it is not for everyone, she added.

“There are plenty of people that use credit cards that are not compulsive debtors, but if you read the 12 signs and you relate to even one of those signs and you’re terminally vague, then check it out,” said Floryance. “Every healthy person with money knows all 12 things.”

Even after facing tremendous loss throughout her life, Floryance explained that through DA and working the steps, she has been able to find true happiness.

“I never thought that after all of this loss, that I’d be telling you that I am so happy,” she said. “I live at peace about money in my life. I’m not freaking out every day about the mail, about the clutter, about the bills, grief, about whatever I was facing. DA is a safe fellowship to put all of the stress with money down; face life on life’s terms and death on death’s terms; and live happy, joyous and free with financial security. It does work. I don’t know how else to say it. If it can work for me, it can work for anyone.”

Although DA currently only has one meeting available in South Carolina, the organization does offer phone and internet meetings, both of which are secure, enabling the member to remain completely anonymous, added Floryance.

“There’s a phone bridge in existence where people can dial in under secure numbers that are all on the website and be participants in DA over the phone,” she said. “Then there’s also secure internet chat rooms that have internet meetings. People are working the program even if they’re isolated somewhere.”

Additionally, Floryance explained that she is willing to help anyone interested in creating a group within a 100-mile radius. All one needs to do is either attend a regular meeting or contact the DA’s General Service Office via phone or by mail at P.O. Box 920888, Needham, MA 02492. Interested parties located in the United States can call toll free at (800) 421-2383. If outside the U.S., call +1 (781) 453-2743. There is also an inquiry form available on the DA website.

“I am retired, so I have a lot of service to give to DA and I am happy to help,” said Floryance. “…I really do have fun with numbers now. They don’t scare me anymore. There’s no more fear or shame. I’m back into classical piano now and I’m really living happily. DA gave me that.”

*Genine Floryance is a pseudonym. Her real name is not being used in this article to protect her identity.