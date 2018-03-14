Gibson announces candidacy for House District 99

Charleston entrepreneur Jennifer Gibson, a Democrat, joined community leaders and supporters at Children’s Park on Daniel Island on Monday, March 12, to announce her candidacy to represent District 99 in the South Carolina House of Representatives. The post is currently filled by Republican Nancy Mace, who won a special election to the seat in January after it was vacated last year by Rep. Jim Merrill.

Gibson is the only Democrat to join the race for the post thus far. She is married to Paul Gibson and the couple have a nine-year-old son, Charlie. The election for the House District 99 seat will take place this November for a two-year term.