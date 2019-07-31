Home / News / Girls and bows galore at JoJo Siwa concert!
Selah Brownstein, 5, and Savannah Clark, 6, were excited to see the JoJo show at Volvo Car Stadium.Daniel Island resident Erin Colwell and her daughter, Caroline, attended the JoJo Siwa concert..

Wed, 07/31/2019 - 10:52am admin
By: 
Pamela Brownstein

A sea of little girls wearing big bows washed over Volvo Car Stadium for the JoJo Siwa concert on Sunday, July 14. Excited young fans filled the Daniel Island venue for an energetic evening of music and dancing as part of the performer’s 2019 Nickelodeon D.R.E.A.M. The Tour.

The crowd looked like an explosion of pink and glitter, as many attendees embraced JoJo’s trademark colorful fashion style with side ponytails and funky accessories. At 16, JoJo is a YouTube star, with more than 9 million subscribers. She is a dancer and singer with hits such as “Kid in a Candy Store” and “High Top Shoes.” Her upbeat personality beamed on stage as she took the audience on a journey to Dreamland — along with backup dancers and a life-size version of her beloved dog, BowBow — and encouraged everyone to “Dream Big.”

The concert concluded with her most popular song “Boomerang,” which sends a message of inclusion with lyrics like “don’t let those haters get their way…”

