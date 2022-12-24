Give wisely to charities this holiday season; consider ‘Angels’ of 2022

Each year South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond announces the Angels organizations honored for demonstrating good stewardship of charitable resources in South Carolina.

The Angels of 2022 recognized, with the percentage of their expenditures that went toward their program services, are listed at the end of this article.

The Angels were selected by review of financial reports submitted annually to the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as by nominations from the public. To be selected as an Angel, the charity must have devoted 80% or more of its total expenditures to charitable programs; must have been in existence for three or more years; must make good use of volunteer services; must receive minimal funding from grants; must have a significant presence in South Carolina; and must be in compliance with the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act. Each year the Secretary of State’s Office attempts to showcase Angels with diverse missions from several areas around the state.

“Charities do so much for our communities, and I am proud to recognize these wonderful organizations that have made a difference in the lives of so many South Carolinians,” Hammond said.

Prior to recognizing the 2022 Angels, Secretary Hammond released the 2021-22 Wise Giving Report as part of International Charity Fraud Awareness Week in October. This report provides wise giving tips for donors and includes data from professional solicitor contracts and joint financial reports filed with the Secretary of State’s Office. Furthermore, the Wise Giving Report includes the 2022 Give Smart Watch List, which names 10 charities registered to solicit in South Carolina that have reported spending less than 40% of their expenses on charitable programs.

“South Carolina is one of the most generous states in the nation, and this year’s Angels exemplify how this generosity can transform the lives of others,” Hammond said. “As we enter the holiday season, I encourage everyone to give back to their communities in any way that they can, whether it be through making a donation or volunteering their services. As always, remember to give from the heart, but please give smart.”

Charitable donors may research charities registered in South Carolina by visiting the Secretary of State’s website at sos.sc.gov. To look up a charitable organization, select the Charities Search feature to learn a charity’s total revenue, program expenses, total expenses, net assets, and fundraiser costs, as well as the percentage of total expenses that the charity has spent on program services. You can also call the Division of Public Charities at 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484) or send an email to charities@sos.sc.gov for more information.

If you have concerns about a charitable organization, professional fundraiser, or raffle, you can file a confidential complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office by using the online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form.

Angel Charities 2022

(Listed in alphabetical order with % of expenditures toward program services)

● Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties, Inc., Spartanburg - 93.2%

● Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County, Aiken - 85.2%

● Defenders For Children, Greenville - 91%

● Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, Florence - 95.6%

● Operation Home, Inc., North Charleston - 91.6%

● Programs for Exceptional People Inc., Bluffton - 91.1%

● Restore Mobility for the Blind, Lake Wylie - 94.1%

● Sharing God’s Love, Inc., Irmo - 92.3%

● The Dream Center of Pickens County, Easley - 95%

● The Village Group, Georgetown - 98.9%