Giving thanks...for fish, family and friends

The gathering of friends and family is always special. Particularly, when you gather to celebrate blessings and share a meal. So, I guess that makes Thanksgiving extra special. More friends. More family. More food. And for anglers, more fish.

In the Lowcountry, Thanksgiving marks the end of summer and the approach of winter. It is a time when both summer and winter fishing techniques work. This phenomenon is enhanced because Redfish and Trout are also gathering (in large numbers) to eat. As such, Thanksgiving is perhaps the best time of the year to fish. Cool mornings. Warm afternoons. Ravenous fish. Now that is something to be thankful for!

On Thanksgiving, my family eats dinner late in the afternoon. This leaves ample time for a morning fishing trip. Over the years, it has become a bit of a tradition. The tide on Thursday will be incoming in the morning, a great time to target Trout. Look for them to be holding along depth transitions that are adjacent to shallow oyster laden areas. If the barometer is stable, the Trout will be shallow. If the barometer is moving (up or down), they will more than likely be a bit deeper. I recommend casting your lure up into the shallows and bouncing it into deeper water. This will help you to locate the depth that the fish are in that day. If I had to pick one lure for fishing on Thanksgiving, it would be a Z-Man StreakZ 3.75 on a finesse jig. It works in both warm and cold-water situations. So, it ideal for fishing on Thanksgiving.

I encourage you to make your Thanksgiving extra special. More friends. More family. More food. More fish.

Contact Captain Greg Peralta at captgregp@gmail.com or call (843) 224-0099.