Go 'Around the World' in 80 minutes!

Daniel Island is not a small world after all! On Saturday, April 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pierce Park Pavilion, local volunteers will be putting up international flags and gathering folks from around globe for the first annual “Around the World in 80 Minutes.”

“This is a community event intended to spark curiosity and help local kids to celebrate what it is we all have to offer,” according to event coordinator and Daniel Island mom Carina Buckman. “It’s a fun, free afternoon that is supported by local businesses, families and volunteers to benefit a local charity.”

Buckman said “Around the World” is intended to be an interactive game and a way to build community and facilitate a global experience.

“With international companies like Volvo, Blackbaud and Bosch expanding their businesses in the Charleston area, Daniel Island has a growing international community,” Buckman explained. “We have people from all over the U.S. and the world living and working on our island. This is a chance for everyone in the community to gather and celebrate our collective heritage.”

After arriving at Pierce Park, each participant will receive a “Passport” at the U.S.A. booth to play the “Around the World in 80 minutes” game. More than 15 tables, each representing a different country, will be manned by a different Daniel Island family.

Once curious gamers have their passport in hand, they can look for the flags of the nations they’d like to “visit.” Each child will move from country to country to play a game or experience what each country’s booth has to offer. Before leaving each table, kids will answer an age-appropriate question about that country in order to get their passport stamped.

The event’s activities will also include henna art, a selfie station, community painting, face painting, bracelet making, crafts, glitter tattoos and more. There is no cost of admission, however donations will be accepted on behalf of the Lowcountry chapter of Camp Happy Days, a summer retreat for kids fighting cancer. The Daniel Island Community Fund will match all funds up to $2500. The goal is to present a check for $5000 to the charity.

“The Daniel Island Property Owners Association has been very accommodating and a pleasure to work with,” said Buckman. “They do so much to make our island an enjoyable, unique and philanthropic place to live.”

Several Island businesses will be getting in on the game. The Daniel Island Dinners food truck will take part, along with music by Black Tie Music Academy. In addition, the Daniel Island Rotary Club will be on hand offering ducks for adoption as part of their annual Duck Race.