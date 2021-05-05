Goats get to work cleaning up neighborhoods

When homeowners in the Retreat at Beresford subdivision off Clements Ferry Road started looking into ways to trim back brush around a creek in the neighborhood, they decided to go a more natural route.

Instead of hiring a business to come in with machinery to clear the area, they turned to a special group that was just chomping at the bit to get the job done. Enter Green Goat Land Management, a company owned by a disabled veteran that provides “goatscaping” to individual, corporate and community properties. The mighty munchers get to the root of overgrowth – literally!

Close to a dozen goats spent about 10 days in the neighborhood recently, much to the delight of local residents, who enjoyed visiting their new furry friends as they set about their work.

“I feel like this is the best solution that has ever been invented!” said Kate, a mom living in the neighborhood who brought her two children, Keaton and Ava, to see the goats. “It’s really my favorite thing.”

“It’s been a lot of fun!” added Retreat at Beresford Homeowners Association President Jackie Clarke, while watching the crew at work.

Green Goat Land Management set up temporary fences to keep the goats contained and also provided the animals with a water source and minerals. In the end, the workers performed better than expectations and gave the community a memorable activity for all ages to enjoy. Clarke called the job one of the top five GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) experiences in the neighborhood. The goats even took part in a special Easter parade.

“The goats and ‘kids’ had an unexpected result of not only cleaning out the brush for our HOA waterways for our neighborhood, but a ‘spring clean’ for our social neighborhood — cleaning the social cobwebs off from the pandemic reclusion,” Clarke said. “We had more people come out to visit the goats daily than we have had (out in the community) in years. Everyone had their own special connection to the goats.”