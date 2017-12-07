Golf carts and LSVs: What's allowed?

With the increased number of golf carts and low speed vehicles traversing Daniel Island streets, we thought it might be a good idea to remind residents about the rules of the road concerning the popular transports. Here’s a list of regulations gleaned from state and federal codes:

GOLF CART REGULATIONS

*Must be driven during daylight hours only.

*Must be operated within four miles of the address on the registration certificate and only on a secondary highway or street for which the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less.

*While traveling along a secondary highway or street for which the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less, a permitted golf cart may cross a highway or street at an intersection where the highway has a posted speed limit of more than 35 miles per hour.

*May ONLY be driven by a licensed driver who is at least 16 years of age.

*Must be insured to be driven on the street.

*Must NOT be driven on the sidewalk, on grass in city parks, or on bike or walking trails.

*Must be registered with the DMV and stickered to be driven on street.

*Driver must have registration, driver’s license, and insurance documentation in possession.

*Driver cannot use handheld electronic device to text, game, email, use camera phone, etc. while golf cart is being driven (City Ordinance 19-182).

*Child safety seats and seat belts recommended, but not required.

*Effective October 2012, golf cart registration permits must be replaced with a new permit every five years, or at the time the permit holder changes his or her address. Visit www.scdmvonline.com for more information.

LSV REGULATIONS

*May be driven on highway for which posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less.

*May cross a highway at an intersection where the highway has a posted speed limit of more than 35 miles per hour.

*Must meet the safety and equipment requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 500 (Part 49 Sect. 571.500 of the Code of Regulations) at all times when operated on any highway.

*Driver must be licensed and at least 16 years of age.

*Must be insured and registered to drive on street.

*Must display South Carolina license plate (tag must display validation sticker).

*Driver must have registration, driver’s license, and insurance documentation in possession.

*Must use child safety seats.

*Passengers must wear seat belts.

*Driver cannot use handheld electronic device to text, game, email, use camera phone, etc. while golf cart is being driven (City Ordinance 19-182).

*Can be driven at night.

For additional information on golf cart and LSV regulations in South Carolina, visit http://www.scstatehouse.gov/code/t56c002.php.