Golf carts: Know the law and ride with care

It doesn’t get much better than the life we all enjoy as Lowcountry residents! Advantages of living on Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula include many methods by which we can move around – by foot, bike, vehicles, and golf carts.

Like us, many of you have probably found yourself driving behind a golf cart on local roads at what seems like a snail’s pace. In addition to this frustration, many questions swirl through your mind at that moment including, “Is this even legal?”

This review of the laws regarding golf carts on public roadways is designed to answer that and other golf cart related questions.

What exactly is a “golf cart” for purposes of S.C. law?

There are many “golf cart looking” vehicles in the community. A golf cart is a vehicle with a maximum speed of 20 mph. Compare this to a “low-speed vehicle,” which is built for street travel, usually accommodates more passengers, and can travel more than 20 mph.

Low-speed vehicles include lights, mirrors, and other tools for everyday street travel, specifically at night. This is an important distinction, because low-speed vehicles are governed by the same laws which govern automobile travel. This review will focus solely on golf carts.

Legal Requirements to Operate a Golf Cart

South Carolina law requires the following if you intend to operate a golf cart on Daniel Island or anywhere else in the state:

Be at least 16 years old and have a valid driver’s license. Unfortunately, we see many unlicensed and underage kids driving around Daniel Island on golf carts

Operate during the day. Otherwise stated, if your vehicle is not registered and licensed as a low-speed vehicle, then you cannot drive a golf cart at night.

Be within 4 miles of your home. Good news here is that almost every part of Daniel Island is within four miles of any other part.

Drive only on Secondary Highways. A secondary highway is defined as a road with a speed limit up to 35 mph. More good news, all Daniel Island roads fit this definition.

Carry required documentation. The golf cart operator must have in his/her possession: (a) the registration certificate issued by the DMV; (b) proof of liability insurance for the golf cart; and (c) his/her driver’s license.

A few other important requirements about golf carts:

Be registered with the DMV; display the registration permit decal on the golf cart (the permit is replaced every 5 years); obtain liability insurance on the golf cart. Regarding alcohol, drinking on a golf cart is not permitted. You can get a DUI on a golf cart.

A good rule of thumb for golf carts is to treat them the same as your vehicle, including the use of seat belts if the golf cart is equipped with them. Similarly, you should not have six passengers on a golf cart that only seats four.

In addition to the laws regarding golf carts, all the normal traffic laws still apply when you are driving a golf cart. You can get a ticket and find yourself in traffic court if you put a passenger on the roof of your golf cart as you drive home from a concert at Credit One Stadium.

What if you, or someone in your family, is involved in an accident?

In the event your negligence and/or traffic violation causes harm or damage to another, then you could have legal civil and/or criminal liability.

Under certain circumstances, South Carolina law allows parents to be held liable civilly when their child is the at-fault driver in an accident. Moreover, under certain circumstances, it is possible your insurance carrier will decline to provide you with coverage for an accident caused by your child, i.e., if your child is not 16 or does not have a driver’s license.

Risk

Finally, there is inherent risk in driving or riding on a golf cart. Of course, our daily lives involve some inherent risk, and we can’t allow the possibility of risk to run our lives. However, you cannot control the actions of others on the roadway. Regardless of your diligent and safe driving, you cannot prevent the deliberate or negligent actions of another.

To mitigate these risks, motor vehicles are equipped with seat belts, airbags, crumple zones in the frame design, collapsible steering columns, and numerous other safety devices. However, aside from seatbelts (if provided), golf carts generally do not have any of the safety features found in a motor vehicle. As a result, drivers/passengers in a golf cart absorb all the impact of an accident. Therefore, when a motor vehicle and golf cart are involved in an accident the results are generally much worse for the people in the golf cart.

Driving and riding in a golf cart involves a cost/benefit, risk/reward analysis. If the cart life is for you, remember to follow the laws and attempt to be as safe as possible.

Stay safe regardless of your mode of transportation.

Chris Mingledorff and Michael Patterson are attorneys with Mingledorff & Patterson LLC on Daniel Island. For more information, go to mptrial.com.