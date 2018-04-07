Good Eats!

Food is good, right? And Charleston certainly has plenty of options on the menu. We recently asked our readers via a survey to help us identify some hidden gems in the area. Sure, there are lots of big eating establishments that get a healthy dollop of attention. But we wanted to hear about the places that are located off the beaten path, tucked away on a quiet side street or down a dusty dirt road. The go-to eateries for locals. The ones that offer fabulous fare – whether it’s shrimp and grits, mouth-watering barbeque, savory fried green tomatoes or some other delectable culinary creation. On these pages, we serve up our reader recommended hot spots and their comments, including some reviews from staff members of The Daniel Island News who couldn’t resist giving them a try as well.

MUSE

82 Society Street, Charleston

What do you love most about it?

“Small, never crowded.”

What is your favorite dish and why?

“Risotto and scallops. Tastes great and simply tasty.”

AMALFI’S - BELLE HALL

SHOPPING CENTER

664 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

What do you love most about it?

“Quaint & small. Fantastic Italian cuisine”

What is your favorite dish and why?

“The tomato bisque is our favorite starter. I love their veal marsala. They make a fantastic Sicilian pizza too!”

CUOCO PAZZO

1035 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

What do you love most about it?

“Authentic Italian cuisine.”

What is your favorite dish and why?

“Veal Pizziola. Veal is very soft and sauce is thick and tasty.”

POKE TEA HOUSE

441 Meeting Street, Unit E, Charleston

What do you love most about it?

“Delicious food and unique drinks!”

What is your favorite dish and why?

“Poke bowl with spicy tuna, but their Poke Burrito is great as well!”

STACK’S COASTAL KITCHEN

1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd #1107, Mount Pleasant

What do you love most about it?

“Consistently good food at reasonable prices.”

What is your favorite dish and why?

“Rib eye steak with pepper sauce--tender and tasty.”

THE CO-OP

2019 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island

What do you love most about it?

“The casual relaxed atmosphere. Local ingredients.”

What is your favorite dish and why?

“The made to order breakfast sandwich, “In and Out” burger night, strawberry salads and “froze” (adult version of a slurpee).”

GRAZE

863 Houston Northcutt Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

What do you love most about it?

“Great food.”

What is your favorite dish and why?

“Beef.”

BASIL – SHOPPES AT SEASIDE FARMS

1465 Long Grove Drive, Mount Pleasant

What do you love most about it?

“Love Thai food.”

What is your favorite dish and why?

“They are all good.”

WALLY’S GYRO FOOD TRUCK

2028 Pittsburgh Avenue, North Charleston

(Call for location of truck: (843) 926-1811)

What do you love most about it?

“Wally’s is all about customer service, (some) of the hardest working people I have ever met, plus the food is amazing.”

What is your favorite dish and why?

“Lamb gyros. I get two, one to eat now and one for later. The loaded fries are great, too.”

THE WRECK

106 Haddrell Street, Mount Pleasant

What do you love most about it?

“The fish tastes so fresh!!!”

What is your favorite dish and why?

“Fried flounder.”

SEE WEE RESTAURANT

4808 N. Hwy 17, Awendaw

What do you love most about it?

“Always polite and courteous staff and enjoy seeing all of the throwback décor…they use locally sourced options whenever possible.”

“Fresh seafood. Unique ambiance.”

What is your favorite dish and why? –

“See Wee Style Flounder (Old Bay, garlic, lemon and sherry); Not fried and amazing flavor. Also love their fresh selection of pies.”

“Hard to choose with varying seafood options! Hush puppies are consistently good, but they’re not a main course.”

Jan’s comments: “See Wee Restaurant was originally a general store that opened in 1925. The restaurant has continued to keep the same old-time décor and ambiance to this day. I ordered the See Wee-Style Flounder with Old Bay seasoning, garlic and lemon. The flounder was moist and seasoned to perfection. It seemed to melt in my mouth. I chose green beans, steamed squash and sweet potato casserole as my side dishes. Sweet hushpuppies are served with every meal. My husband, Rick, and I topped off the meal with a dessert of caramel cake. I had planned on taking only a couple of bites of the cake and letting Rick have the rest but I ended up eating almost all of it! All of the food served at See Wee is fresh and local. The service and food were excellent.”

DELL’Z UPTOWN

511 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

What do you love most about it?

“Fresh and healthy AND delicious!”

What is your favorite dish and why?

“Jazzy pizza, but you don’t feel guilty at all!”

Sue’s comments: “I dropped by the eclectic downtown eatery with my husband, Tom, for a Thursday lunch date. He’s a vegetarian and ordered the Portobello Wrap which was served with tortilla chips and a wedge of pineapple. I snuck a bite and it was a delicious mix of mushrooms, marinated artichoke hearts, bell peppers, feta cheese, fried green tomatoes, avocado and their goddess dressing. I opted for the vegan My Thai Bowl. It was a very tasty and moderately spicy mix of zucchini squash, coconut lime rice cabbage, ginger shoots, turnip greens, and rice noodles served in a Thai sauce and topped with mango salsa and avocado. I declined the vegan sausage. It was coupled with two pita wedges. Don’t worry meat-eaters, there are plenty of meat options to choose from in addition to several vegan and vegetarian only options. We also shared the Uptown Diesel – a magically chocolaty smoothie made from chocolate almond milk, chocolate plant protein, peanut butter and banana. The atmosphere at Dell’z is hippy - groovy music and funky artwork complemented the wisdom-oriented signs – all of which creates a cozy and relaxed atmosphere at this counter-order establishment. Alcohol beverages are available, as well as an assortment of other non-alcoholic drinks, but we opted for the complimentary water.”.

THE JUNCTION

4438 Spruill Avenue, North Charleston

What do you love most about it?

“The great menu and funky vibe.”

What is your favorite dish and why?

“Toad in the hole! Candied bacon!”

Beth’s comments: “This place is quite literally on the other side of the tracks, just up the road from Park Circle. But that is what makes it unique and so worth the trip! Named ‘The Junction’ for its proximity to nearby train tracks (passing trains often rattle the windows during the week), it is a quaint and cozy space with rustic touches. But the menu, oh the menu, is what truly sets it apart! I tried our reader recommended “Toad in the Hole” with candied bacon and was not disappointed. Described as an “over medium egg in Jewish rye” it arrived atop a delicious swiss mornay cream sauce. Add in the two accompanying slices of deliciously sinful candied bacon and it was a meal that offered a taste explosion I have not experienced before! I also tried their homemade donut with maple syrup. In a word - wow! This place is indeed a hidden gem. In addition to breakfast (served all day), they also offer lunch and weekend brunch.”

SERMET’S COURTYARD

115 River Landing Drive, Suite 101, Daniel Island

What do you love most about it?

“Atmosphere, food, service, and music on Friday and Saturday.”

What is your favorite dish and why?

“Usually whatever the special is.”

Katherine’s comments:

“Sermet’s has yet to disappointment me. While my most favorite dish is the salmon entrée, I also love the short ribs, any pasta dish, and the mussels are divine! Last week, on an impromptu visit with a friend, I ordered the salmon. Encrusted with basil parmesan, the salmon hits the spot every time. I like to order it medium and it is always cooked perfectly and melts in my mouth with every bite. It comes with mashed potatoes and sautéed seasonal vegetables. Normally I double up on the vegetables and forego the starch. It’s such a fulfilling meal and I highly recommend it!”

RODNEY SCOTT’S BBQ

1011 King Street, Charleston

What do you love most about it?

“Great BBQ, nice people!”

What is your favorite dish and why?

“Just good Q!”

Ronda’s comments: “Rodney Scott’s BBQ is located in the midst of a quickly gentrifying area of upper King Street and is comprised of a smaller building containing the smoke house at the back of the property, a drive thru lane, and the restaurant. The perimeter of the property is surrounded with ample, shaded, outdoor seating. The interior combines an urban vibe with a drive-thru, fast food restaurant functionality. The indoor eating area has dropdown globe lighting, cute little wood tables as well as high top seating for larger groups. For those wanting more than just a culinary souvenir, an assortment of apparel sporting the Rodney Scott’s BBQ logo is also available for purchase.

According to their website, Rodney Scott’s family owned a convenience and grocery store in Hemingway, SC. Every Thursday the Scotts would smoke hogs, a tradition that set him on the path to being one of two BBQ Chefs in the country to win the coveted James Beard Award in 2018. On a hot Sunday evening Bob and I decided to taste for ourselves if the food lived up to its accolades. We went family style, ordering pulled pork, chicken, and ribs with macaroni and cheese, baked beans, collards, and coleslaw as sides.

All of the meats were smoked to perfection but the ribs were exceptional, the best I have had. A perfect balance smokiness combined with a dry crisp rub on the outside, and chewy texture made them a must have for diners. Picking winners from the sides, I’d go with the collards and baked beans as my favorites. The meal paired with a nice cold craft beer from Beaufort, SC created an exceptional BBQ experience. We had plenty of leftovers to take home, but that did not stop Bob from grabbing a to-go order of banana pudding.”

PINK BELLIES IN THE WORKSHOP

1503 King Street, Charleston, SC

What do you love most about it?

“It’s quick, amazing food and great for take-out or staying there.”

What is your favorite dish and why?

“Garlic noodles.”

Heath’s comments: “Tucked away inside hip outlet The Workshop is an unassuming hole in the wall named Pink Bellies. It looks like a mall-style restaurant, but don’t let that fool you. Their food packs a flavor punch right to the mouth. I snagged a #1 Special Banh Mi, which was a thick Vietnamese sandwich filled with pork belly, pickled carrots, and overflowing with cilantro. The flavors went very well together but didn’t blend. Some bites were spicy, others smooth, but it was a very delectable meal. Pink Bellies uses classic Vietnamese recipes, with a modern and local twist. The result is some good food, especially if you’re around The Workshop, already.”

RUTLEDGE CAB COMPANY

1300 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

What do you love most about it?

“The food is good.”

What is your favorite dish and why?

“I like salads and a sandwich.”

Heath’s comments: “Rutledge Cab Co. is parked far up Rutledge Avenue. This little destination is right off I-26 and features cool decor and moody lighting. The food is very American. Sandwiches, salads, burgers, and all day breakfast make it a well decorated spot to grab some casual food. Since breakfast is the most important meal of the day and burritos are the best way to put as much food in your mouth as possible, I picked up a breakfast burrito. The food was very filling, which is good because some of the menu items run on the expensive side. Rutledge Cab seems like a safe and solid option if you want a burger at a sit-down restaurant.”

THE CODFATHER

4254 Spruill Ave, North Charleston, SC

What do you love most about it?

“The fish and chips.”

What is your favorite dish and why?

“The fish and chips – that’s what it is!”

Sue’s comments: “I never need an excuse to go to The Codfather, but this assignment provided an excellent opportunity to get the only thing on the menu – the fish ‘n chips. To be a bit more accurate, you can order just the fish, just the chips, and a few toppings, such as mushy peas, curry sauce, and gravy. And they also added an option to have the fish on a bun as well as fish pie, and more recently, sausage. But their classic Fish ‘n Chips - Oh so good!”