Good eats and good deeds on Clements Ferry Road

New eateries are popping up on Clements Ferry Road with the explosion of growth and development in the area. Hungry travelers now have multiple options and can feel good about patronizing restaurants that nourish while giving back to the community.

In July, local chain Dog and Duck Family Pubs opened its Cainhoy restaurant, located at 1937-A Clements Ferry Road. The pub sets itself apart by offering a family-friendly atmosphere, where everyone can have a meal and watch sports in a comfortable environment. Co-owner Alli Bradley said, “As our name mentions, we’re big dog fans and like to make sure our patios are dog-friendly. Believe it or not, we also have a patron that has a pet duck and they’re welcome on the patio as well!”

The decision to open on the Clements Ferry corridor was an easy one for Bradley.

“This area is booming and for the large amount of residences here and in progress, there are limited family-friendly restaurant options. It was a win-win situation to open our third location here. Clements Ferry Road has similar aspects as Long Point Road did when we opened our Belle Hall location 18 years ago.”

Bradley commented that business has been strong from opening day with an established customer base and referrals. Dog and Duck plans on sponsoring the surrounding school communities, including Philip Simmons, to work with the schools, their sports teams and families.

Also residing at 1937 Clements Ferry is Zavarella’s, offering square-style, thin Sicilian pizza with a crispier crust, sandwiches, grab and go family meals, catering, and daily delivery. Zavarella’s opened in March 2019 when resident Nick Mead craved more restaurant options in his neighborhood.

“I lived out this way and we could never have any pizza place deliver to us,” said Mead. “The area definitely needed some other options.”

Mead added that business has been great and everyone has been welcoming.

“We are continuing to listen to our customers and add new menu items.”

Jersey Mike’s, a sub shop at 1721 Clements Ferry Rd., in a corner parcel next to the new Publix, is expected to open in October. Ryan Delman is the local franchise owner.

“Our family has lived on Daniel Island for the past seven years and we have always wanted to bring Jersey Mike’s authentic sub sandwiches to the local area,” he said. “We are excited to grow with the Cainhoy community. For our grand opening, we will partner with a local organization for a fundraiser. We’ll share more details as we get closer.” Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $41 million for worthy local charities.

Lowco Café, which opened in February of 2017, can be considered the pioneer of the new wave of restaurants on this busy corridor. It’s a family-owned business that began as Lowcountry Coffee Roasters, originally located in Ravenel. The owners’ hour-long commute to and from Mount Pleasant proved to be taxing.

“After learning about the developing plans for the area,” said Christina Corsino, “we decided to build and add Lowco Café as a new location to showcase their amazing product - freshly roasted coffee (and other café essential products). We knew we were coming in early, as construction deadlines are hardly ever met, but we wanted to establish a reputation and become a local neighborhood spot before large chains moved into the area.”

Lowco Cafe hosts #supportlocal events regularly and offers year-round discounts for police, firefighters, and teachers. They make coffee and monetary donations to the schools and other local fundraisers in the area.

Famulari’s Pizzeria is scheduled to open at 1721 Clements Ferry Road (Point Hope Commons Shopping Center) at the end of this year or early in 2020. It will include an indoor/outdoor full-service bar, 16 seats inside and 24 seats on the patio, and garage doors that can easily open so guests can enjoy the weather. The owners plan to offer happy hour, weekly specials and live music. Brandon Jensen, co-owner, said that the restaurant has locations in Summerville, West Ashley, and James Island, and they had been looking at Mt. Pleasant or Daniel Island as their next logical opening. The restaurant serves Chicago-style pizza and New York-style pizza, burgers, and beer on tap from their own brewery, Fam’s Brewing Co. The company is committed to giving back to Charleston in a unique way.

“For the past year and a half we have run a pay-it-forward campaign where guests can buy a resident at the local shelter, One80 Place, a slice of pizza,” explained Jensen. “On the fourth Wednesday of each month we also have a Charity Delivery Night where we donate a portion of all delivery sales to a different local nonprofit each month.”

For even more variety, consumers can visit Joey’s Tomatoes at 1190 Clements Ferry Road, Tokyo Express at 2500-G Clements Ferry Road, and Hardscoop at 2030 Wambaw Creek Road.