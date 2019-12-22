Good Eats! DI Grille: Family, friends, fun and philanthropy

“Family - Friends - Fun has always been our tagline from day one of opening,” explained Daniel Island Grille owner Thomas Dowling. “We continuously strive to provide quality service and food in a fun, casual environment with an emphasis on hospitality.”

Opened in 2008 and affectionately known as “The DIG,” the sports pub offers a casual dining atmosphere with both indoor and outdoor bars and over 20 big screens overlooking a pond. The perfect setting to cheer on your favorite team!

The menu is extensive and offers something for everyone. They most recently added more heart healthy and gluten free options. But, burgers and wings are their two most popular options. The burgers are certified Angus beef and hand-patted and chargrilled. The wings are jumbo-sized and come in a variety of flavors which can be served in combinations.

Dowling said that their Bishop Burger is a fan favorite. “We have a scholarship fund set up for two Bishop England students that we contribute to from the sales of the Bishop Burger. We have given out two, $1,000 scholarships each year for the past few years,” he said.

New to DIG is their “Make Your Own Bloody Bar.” They added a tremendous amount of fresh vegetables, Bloody Mary mixes and a large variety of sauces. Dowling said, “It’s great to see folks being so creative and having a great time making their own drink.”

“I believe our guests and staff make DIG a very special place. We have been blessed to have a wonderful group of employees and guests that have supported the DIG throughout our 11 years on the island,” Dowling said, adding, “Walking out to the patio every day or seeing the regular lunch crowd and all the familiar faces make all the hard work and effort worth every minute. It really is a humbling experience to be able to work and interact with so many great folks on a daily basis.”

The DIG is located at 259 Seven Farms Drive Unit 1A, on Daniel Island. You can reach them at 843-377-8750.