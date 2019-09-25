Good Eats: Enjoy authentic Italian recipes at Zavarella’s Pizza

Nick Mead grew up in a family that celebrated life together with PaPa’s delicious Italian food. “Every family meal was an adventure of flavor and goodness with traditional Italian dishes like lasagna, sausage, meatballs, homemade bread, and PaPa’s signature square pizza!”

Mead says he wanted to share that feeling of family and the goodness of simple and wholesome foods with his community and recently opened Zavarella’s Pizza at 1937 Clements Ferry Road to do just that.

The menu is extensive. Along with pizza, the shop offers many different options: pepperoni rolls, baked sandwiches, subs, calzones, breadsticks, and salads. All the ingredients are made fresh from scratch daily. Stop in to savor the delicious meatballs, dough, sauce and 100 % provolone cheese. You can also order online from their website at www.zavarellaspizza.com and get home delivery.

The pizza comes out steaming with fresh melted cheese. Or, you can order it “PaPa’s style” with unmelted cheese. Pizza is available by the slice (all day) and by the pie. And, coming soon will be artisan pizza options along with beer and wine.

The legacy of “PaPa” and “Ma” was simple and wholesome, “Work hard, love always, laugh loud, cry when you need to, and enjoy life with family and friends at the dinner table!”

Stop in and enjoy the food!

For more information, follow Zavarella’s Pizza on Facebook and Instagram.

Special Note: Everything is HUGE, you will not leave hungry. The 16 Slice Square Pizza can feed at least 4 adults. Mead suggest the 8 slice for 2 adults.