Good Eats! Locally on Daniel Island & the Cainhoy Peninsula

How long has it been since you’ve been out of the house for a burger and a beer? Dockery’s on Daniel Island is now serving up its signature Smash Burger with bacon jam and bringing it to your home, your car, or your table! Pair it with a pint of our Controversy IPA in-house or grab a Crowler to go!

Are you more of a flatbread fanatic? We’ve just introduced two new flatbreads to the menu: a White Pie with garlic, tomato, and mozzarella or our Carowaiian flatbread with peaches and ham. Pair either with your favorite bottle of wine (did we mention all bottles are 50% off every Tuesday in-house, 50% off every day delivered?).

Not only is Dockery’s offering free delivery to Daniel Island as well as contact-free carryout, but we’re now open on the pavilion and dining room for limited seating. We are committed to complying with all CDC and DHEC guidelines to provide a relaxed and stress-free dining experience for our customers. All servers will be wearing masks and gloves and we offer a touch-free payment method. Maximum party size is 8 people. Tables are limited in number due to proper distancing, so we strongly recommend reservations.

Come to Dockery’s and enjoy a few of your favorite things. Bring your family or your quaranteam with you for a great time!