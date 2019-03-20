Good 'neighbors' can help plants flourish

Good neighbors can make life better. Plants, just like humans, also thrive when surrounded by “positive companions.”

The method of creating a symbiotic environment to help plants and vegetables flourish is known as companion planting. Companion planting is an ancient agricultural process that involves growing plants together that benefit each other. Companion planting can also help to prevent insect infestations and diseases by masking scents or emitting odors that deter unwelcome pests.

At the March 13 meeting of the Daniel Island Garden Club, guest speaker Dr. Carmen Ketron explained the benefits of container and companion planting. Ketron is a farm educator at the MUSC Urban Farm, a living classroom where staff, students, and the community experience all aspects of growing and preparing South Carolina vegetation.

Daniel Island local Donna Pearsall has been a master gardener since 1996 and was familiar with many of the concepts presented. Pearsall was impressed with Ketron and the MUSC Urban farm program.

“Everything they are incorporating into this program is smart and healthy for everyone, not only for seniors but for anyone that may have physical issues,” said Pearsall, who likes Ketron’s idea of using ergonomically correct tools and raising planting containers to avoid bending over. “You’re better off standing while gardening especially if you have lower back issues.”

Growing plants in containers also helps control pests and takes less work than a traditional garden. Ketron suggests using levels to maximize space and create “floral billboards” to attract pollination. Planters full of brightly-colored flowers will help to attract bees and ladybugs to your container garden. Cosmos, lavender and echinacea are all excellent companion planting choices.

Daniel Island Garden Club member Diane Mohler felt companion and container gardening was a perfect fit for DI residents and reached out to Ketron to address the group.

“I saw an article about the MUSC Urban Farm,” said Mohler. “… So when we started planning presentations I thought companion gardening would be a good topic for our group to learn about because a lot of people on Daniel Island don’t have big gardens or they live in townhomes and some only have balconies.”

Daniel Island has a variety of options available to create a successful companion planting container garden. Ketron said, “Most people will be excited to see that there are many different combinations available due to the different climate, specifically year round container options.”

Ketron encouraged Daniel Island gardeners to try out a variety plants combinations.

“The most important piece of advice is to experiment with various companion options for yourself and find the companions that work for you,” she explained. “It is important to take the tools you learn and through trial and error perfect what is best for your individual situation.”

More information on the MUSC Urban Farm can be found on their website at https://web.musc.edu/resources/health-and-wellness/ohp/urban-farm. The Daniel Island Garden Club meets the second Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 294 Seven Farms Drive.