Government Briefs - June 16, 2022

City of Charleston responds to ‘unusually high volumes’ of trash

From January through the end of May of this year, the city has collected more than a million additional pounds of trash compared to the same period in 2021, forcing each crew to collect an average additional volume of 177,666 pounds.

The City is addressing the problem by contracting with Trident Waste to augment city trash pickup efforts through the end of next week, as trash volumes continue to run well ahead of last year’s numbers.

City sanitation officials expect all trash collection to be fully back on schedule with the additional help.

“We’re committed to ensuring that trash is collected on time and in full here in the city,” Superintendent of Environmental Services Matt Alltop said. “With Trident’s temporary assistance, we believe we’ll be able to deal with these unusually high volumes until a long-term solution can be put in place.”

Berkeley County to hold public hearing on Annual Action Plan

Berkeley County has proposed a substantial amendment to its FY2022 Annual Action Plan and 2022-25 Consolidated Plan — both of which address local affordable housing and community development needs. There will be a public hearing on the amendment on Wednesday, June 29 at 5 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the Berkeley County Administration Building, located at 1003 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. The public is invited to attend the meeting to share comments and ask questions.

Specifically, the Annual Action Plan helps carry out the Berkeley County Consolidated Plan by providing a summary of the actions, activities, and funding resources the County needs to annually address the needs and goals identified by the Consolidated Plan. The FY 2022 AAP outlines proposed projects and activities by the County’s Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships program to address the identified priority needs and goals in the Consolidated Plan as Substantially Amended.

Needs can cover public facilities, economic development, housing, public services, and other eligible activities in unincorporated areas and within participating municipalities within the County. Through the CDBG program, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban

Development approved approximately $1.2 million for Berkeley County to use to address these needs. In May, Berkeley County awarded the funding to seven different local nonprofits and municipalities.

The County expects to receive $1,226,054 in CDBG funding and $516,868 in HOME funding from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) for FY 2022, which begins July 1, 2022 and ends June 30, 2023. This will be the first allocation of the HOME grant for Berkeley County.

The proposed amendment to the Annual Action Plan will also be available for public comment for 30 days, from June 15 to July 15, 2022. Hard copies of the plan, including blank pages for comments, will be available at the welcome desk in the front lobby of the County Administration Building in Moncks Corner.

To view the Annual Action Plan and Consolidated Plan, visit bit.ly/3tsHkxg.