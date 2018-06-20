Government Briefs - June 21, 2018

CONCRETE MEDIAN REMOVED IN CLEMENTS FERRY RD. WIDENING PROJECT

A concrete median proposed as part of the Clements Ferry Road widening project’s second phase has been pulled from the design. A group of residents from neighborhoods close to Clements Ferry raised concerns about the median and the difficulties it would cause for people turning left onto the busy road.

“The concrete medians that have been removed are to protect a left hand turn at a stop light into future development that likely will not occur for more than a decade,” said Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley. “Thus, current residents turning left and without the benefit of a red light will have to turn directly into traffic instead of into a median that will allow them to accelerate and then merge.”

Instead of the previous design, a 200-foot painted median will extend between Nelliefield Creek Drive and Rivers Reach Drive.

CITY DESIGN REVIEW BOARD APPROVES DANIEL ISLAND RECREATION CENTER

The proposed Daniel Island Recreation Center is one step closer to turning its concept art into a reality, as the Charleston City Design Review Board approved the building’s revised plans on Monday June 4. The recreation center, as previously reported, will include a gymnasium, fitness room, and a multi-purpose room. The building’s approval is preliminary, and the landscape was deferred. The review date for the landscape project has not been decided, as the City’s Capital Projects Division is still working to finalize the landscape plan.