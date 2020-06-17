Government meeting reports

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results that are specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TRC):

A meeting of the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee will be held at 9 a.m. on June 18 via Zoom. To access online go to: https://rb.gy/swwf3r. To access via telephone, call 301-715-8592, then Webinar ID# 859 6475 0850, followed by password 682487. Guests are encouraged to join the meeting 20 minutes early for a specific agenda item. The following Daniel Island applications will be reviewed:

● Modifications for Volvo Car Stadium site and building, 161 Seven Farms Drive. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associate. Contact: Paul Peeples, ppeeples@seamonwhiteside.com.

● Publix expansion plans, Daniel Island Town Center, 162 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 100. Request includes: Building expansion and façade upgrades of the existing Publix. Addition of ADA parking and development of adjacent park spaces. Owner: Publix Super Markets, Applicant: Genesis Engineering Collaborative 678-984-4683,

Contact: Jennifer Losurdo, PE, jennifer.losurdo@genesiseng.net.

Individuals with questions concerning the above items should contact Eric Schultz, TRC Administrator, in the Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability at 843-724-3790.

City of Charleston Planning Commission:

The following area applications are to be reviewed June 17 at 5 p.m.:

● The First Light subdivision concept plan at Point Hope Parkway and Seven Sticks. 26 lots on 22.9 acres. Property owner: Cainhoy Lumber & Timber LLC. Plans to be reviewed by the Design Review Board and Planning Commission.

Individuals with questions concerning the above items should contact the Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability at 843-724.3765.

Most government meetings are being held virtually during South Carolina’s stay at home precautions, but some are reopening. You can review all city meeting notices and agendas, as well as meeting times and locations, at https://www.charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter.