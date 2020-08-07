Government Meeting Reports

These are the issues coming before various City of Charleston boards and committees and the review results that are specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings.

City of Charleston Planning Commission

A City of Charleston Planning Commission meeting will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 5 p.m., virtually via Zoom Webinar. The meeting will be recorded. There are no agenda items for Daniel Island or the Cainhoy peninsula area scheduled.

Individuals with questions concerning the above items should contact the Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability at 843-724-3765.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee

A meeting of the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee will be held July 9, 2020, via Zoom.

• Road construction plans for modifications to be made on Pierce Street, Daniel Island. Owner is Daniel Island Associates LLC.

Individuals with questions concerning the committee should contact Eric Schultz, TRC administrator, in the Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability at 843-724-3790.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals Site Design

Two items scheduled for the July 1 meeting were withdrawn or deferred:

• A request for the removal of four grand trees at 161 Seven Farms Drive (Volvo Car Stadium) was withdrawn.

• A request for the removal of eight grand tress from property at 3 Fairbanks Drive was deferred.

This board meets the first Wednesday of each month.

Regularly scheduled council meetings

• Berkeley County Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

• Berkeley County Board of Education meetings are held twice each month. The second meeting of each month includes special recognitions of students, employees and community members. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. with the public meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled for July 14.

• Charleston City Council conducts its regularly scheduled meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m. at 80 Broad Street, Charleston.