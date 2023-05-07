Grand tree variance request to be heard by city board

This week there are several developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: CITY OF CHARLESTON BD. OF ZONING APPEALS – SITE DESIGN

July 5: 523 Spring Hollow Drive/Cainhoy - Request a variance from Sec 54-327 to allow the removal of one grand tree.

UPCOMING: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

July 13: No items listed for Daniel Island/Cainhoy.

RESULTS: CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

June 29: Del Webb Entrance Road – Road construction plans for a new road for future residential subdivision at 1236 Clements Ferry Road. Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

June 29: Point Hope Parkway North Phase 1 – Two items: Preliminary plat and road construction plans for 26.5 acres at 1698 Clements Ferry Road. Results: Revise and resubmit to TRC.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED CITY & COUNTY MEETINGS

Berkeley Co. Bd. of Education meets the first and third Monday of each month. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Berkeley Co. Council meets fourth Mon. of each month, 6 p.m., Berkeley County Admin. Blg., 1003 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner.

City of Charleston Council typically meets the second and fourth Tues. of each month, 5 p.m., City Hall, 80 Broad Street, Charleston, SC and/or virtually via Conference Call #1-929-205-6099; Access Code: 912 096 416. Exceptions: Summer Schedule - 3rd Tues. of June,

July, and August; December meetings on the 1st and 3rd Tues. Dates and locations subject to change.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meets every Thurs. at 9 a.m.via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design meets the 1st Wed. of each month at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning meets the 1st and 3rd Tues. of each month at 5:15 p.m., except for January and July when no meeting is held on the 1st Tues.

City of Charleston Design Review Board meets the 1st and 3rd Mon. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Planning Commission meets the 3rd Wed. of every month at 5 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Large projects meets the 2nd and 4th Wed. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Small projects meets the 2nd and 4th Thurs. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

All meetings are open for public comment except the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meetings.

For more information visit charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/.

Compiled by Suzanne Detar